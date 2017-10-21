Sharad Pawar shown black flags by BJP workers in Baramati

District police said that as soon as NCP chief rose to address the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, BJP workers allegedly showed black flags to register their protest. (PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was shown black flags by BJP workers during an inauguration ceremony of the new vegetable market and parking facility in Baramati about 120 kms from here last evening. BJP workers from the local unit were reportedly angry and disappointed after the NCP-led municipal council did not mention the names of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, district guardian minister Girish Bapat and other senior BJP leaders on the invitation card. District police said that as soon as NCP chief rose to address the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, BJP workers allegedly showed black flags to register their protest. “Around 25 BJP workers were evicted from the venue and were arrested under the relevant sections of IPC and later released on the bail,” said a senior police officer. The officer said that there were women supporters who were let off with a warning.