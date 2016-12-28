Rohit Tandon reveals to have given Rs 51 crore to Kotak Mahindra Bank Manager Ashish Kumar: ED Sources

Rohit Tandon had revealed that Kotak Mahindra Bank Manager Ashis Kumar had received an amount of Rs 51 crore from him. (Reuters)

Following investigation on the Paras Mal Lodha and Rohit Tandon cases, Enforcement Directorate sources had today stated that during the investigation Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon had revealed that Kotak Mahindra Bank Manager Ashis Kumar had received an amount of Rs 51 crore from him. ED sources had further said that the Bank manager had made drafts of Rs 38 crore on fictitious amounts which were later cancelled by the Income Tax department. As conversion money Ashish Kumar got Rs 13 crore.

Late last night, ED had arrested the manager of the bank in connection with its money laundering probe in a case of detection of nine alleged fake accounts with deposits worth Rs 34 crore post demonetisation. Officials said the agency arrested the Manager of the bank’s branch in the K G Marg area here, identified as Ashish Kumar, after questioning.

“The Manager has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and will be produced before the court for further custody,” they said.

The bank in its statement said it has already “suspended the services” of Kumar.

“With reference to the ongoing investigation of the said accounts, Kotak Mahindra Bank had proactively informed Financial Intelligence Unit and the bank has already suspended the services of its employee Ashish Kumar.

“The bank has zero tolerance towards employees not adhering to its Code of Conduct, and takes strict measures against them,” Kotak Mahindra spokesperson Rohit Rao said.

The Enforcement Directorate took on the case and registered an FIR under PMLA laws after taking cognisance of Delhi Polices’ crime branch FIR in the said case. Police had also arrested two persons last week for allegedly depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore in nine fake accounts being operated in the Naya Bazar branch of the said bank here.

(With inputs from agencies)