RK Nagar by-poll: Clashes break out between Panneerselvam, Dinakaran supporters; heavy police deployment in area

Violent clashes broke out on Sunday after supporters of TTV Dinakaran scuffled with supporters of O Panneerselvam in Chennai’s RK Nagar. The incident happened when the two parties were campaigning in the poll-bound constituency. The RK Nagar constituency will go to polls on April 12th. However, the By-elections in Chennai’s prestigious constituency, may be cancelled, Times Now and NDTV reported on Sunday. It has been reported Election Commission is mulling countermanding the polls, and may announce its final decision on Monday. Investigations by certain state authorities and Income Tax departments have found irregularities in the campaign process. As per reports, huge amount of cash has been given to the voters. The investigation reports are currently under examination of Chief Election Commission and other officials. VK Sasikala-led faction of the ruling AIADMK is alleged of paying Rs. 89 crore to voters to buy support for its candidate TTV Dinakaran, who is also her nephew.

The income tax department reportedly raided 35 places on Friday, and seized documents various documents. The places raided also included properties of the state health minister C Vijayabaskar. As per the report, a key document which recovered from the minister’s house contained the strategy details of the party in RK Nagar bypoll. The strategy document said that party will distribute an amount Rs 4,000 per voter across 256 segments of the constituency.

The party, as per the report, made a target to reach out 85 per cent of the 2.6 lakh voters. The entire sum to be paid amounted to staggering RS 89 crore. Seven senior AIADMK leaders including Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan and Finance Minister Jayakumar have been named in the report. However, Sasikala faction has denied the allegations.

The RK Nagar by-poll is significant for both AIADMK (OPS) and AIADMK (Sasikala) as the seat was earlier represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented it for two terms.