Restrictions in old Srinagar after local militant killed

Although police did not spell out the reason for the sudden restrictions in five police station areas of the old city, administration officials said they apprehended violent protests following the killing of Sajid Ahmad Gilkar.(Reuters)

Authorities today imposed restrictions in several parts of the old city after a militant from downtown Malaratta was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Budgam district. Although police did not spell out the reason for the sudden restrictions in five police station areas of the old city, administration officials said they apprehended violent protests following the killing of Sajid Ahmad Gilkar.

“Restrictions have been imposed in the police station areas of Maharajgunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Nowhatta and Khanyar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order,” a police official said. Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including Gilkar, was killed after an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Budgam’s Redbugh area this morning, police said.

His body is lying in police control room and will be handed over to his family later in the day. The other two slain militants have been identified as Aaqib Gul of Gooripora and Javaid Ahmad Sheikh of Beerwah.