Raveena Tandon visits Istanbul attack victim Abis Rizvi’s residence in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has visited Istanbul attack victim Abis Rizvi’s, the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Rizvi, residence in Mumbai to express condolence and solidarity. (PTI image)

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has visited Istanbul attack victim Abis Rizvi’s, the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Rizvi, residence in Mumbai to express condolence and solidarity. Earlier, she tweeted, “Love you !!! may you be happy Abis , whichever heaven you are in..you beautiful charmer soul you.” Meanwhile, fashion designer Khusi Shah’s, another victim of the bomb blast, relative has expressed over the unfortunate incident. “Family is under total shock, Khushi had gone there for business work,” he said. “My last film producer, year has started on a sad note,” Costume designer and fashion stylist Jyoti Madnani Singh said while commenting on Rizvi. Shah and Rizvi were among 39 people who lost their lives after assailants opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

“I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. “The victims are Mr Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” she added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack. The PM took to his Twitter account and gave condolence to the Turkish government and the people of Turkey on the loss of lives. He further condemned the attack and said that India stands by Turkey in this time of grief. PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul.” It was followed by another tweet in which he said, “We strongly condemn the barbaric attack and stand by Turkey in this time of grief.”

Check out Raveena Tandon’s tweet

Abis,We shall miss you❤️RIP my dearest friend.We love http://t.co/JZUrUG1Jqt leave a deep gap in our hearts & lives ..#terrorattackistanbul — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 1, 2017

Earlier, the White House also condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” and offered US help to Turkey. Spokesperson Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed.

You may also like to watch

A Mumbai-based builder, a director-cum-producer and a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association, Abis, 49, was visiting Turkey to celebrate the new year. Abis’s father Akhtar Rizvi is the chairman of the Akhtar Rizvi Educational Trust that manages the 66-year-old Rizvi Education Society and is the founder of the noted Rizvi Builders. Abis held the position of secretary in the governing body of the Rizvi Education Society that runs several educational institutions. He was also the CEO of Rizvi builders, which has projects in Goa and Mumbai, and had his own production house called Abis Rizvi films, which has three films to its credit. In 2014, Abis wrote, directed and produced Roar: The Tigers of Sunderbans, aimed at spreading awareness about tigers.

The suspect, who according to reports was dressed as Santa Claus, forced his way into the new year party being held at the Reina club, one of Istanbul’s best known nightspots, and sprayed bullets on party-goers after midnight. More than 600 people were present in the nightclub at the time. Apart from the two Indians, at least 15 foreigners were believed to have been killed, including an 18-year-old Israeli woman and a Belgian national.