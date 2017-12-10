Racial attack on Indian student in US suspected; shot in Chicago, Hyderabad boy fighting for life

The victim, Mohammed Akbar, is an Indian student from Hyderabad and he has been allegedly shot by an unidentified assailant. (Reuters)

Moments of fright continue to well up for Indians in the United States with sickening regularity. After a string of racial attacks on Indians, which really came into focus after the killing of an Indian techie living in Kansas City, now it has been revealed that a man from Telangana’s Hyderabad city has been shot dead in Chicago.

The victim, Mohammed Akbar, is an Indian student from Hyderabad and he has been allegedly shot by an unidentified assailant. As per NDTV report, the victim was shot at in the cheek by the unknown person when he was walking towards his car in the parking area in Chicago’s Albany Park neighbourhood. The incident reportedly happened at around 8:45 AM on Saturday. Akbar’s father said that he is seriously injured and is in the hospital. The 30-year-old victim is pursuing his masters in computer systems networking and telecommunications at DeVry University in Illinois. He is a resident of Uppal area in Hyderabad. Reports say that on hearing the gun shot, locals rushed to Akbar’s help and took him to a nearby hospital. The county police has started investigating the attack and is trying to trace the alleged assailants. Meanwhile, the family has now applied for an emergency visa. They have reportedly sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s help for obtaining the visa.

This is not the first attack that Indians have faced in the US in the recent past. Ever since Donald Trump became the 45th President of the US, many incidents of racial violence against Indian nationals living in the US have come up. In June this year, a 23-year-old man from Telangana was in critical condition after being shot by an unidentified person in California. Mubeen Ahmed, a resident of Sangareddy district in Telangana, had gone to California, USA in February 2015 to pursue his Masters in Engineering.

In March this year, a 39-year old Sikh man in Kent, Washington experienced a similar experience when he was asked to ‘go back to his own country’ and was later shot in the arm by a six-foot-tall white man, wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face. Another horrific instance was in February when two Indian engineers living in Kansas became the target of American Navy veteran after he opened fire on them at a bar in the city. One of the techies, Srinivas Kuchibhotla lost his life when he was shot by the assailant who yelled ‘get out of my country’ before opening fire.