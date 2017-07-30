Pulwama encounter: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Tahab area, operation still on

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the Pulwama district of Kashmir. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the Pulwama district of Kashmir, reported news agency ANI on Sunday morning. The incident took place in the Tahab area of Pulwama where the security forces got into a gunbattle with the terrorists earlier this morning. As per the agency, the forces had shot down as many as two terrorists while the operation was still on. The incident took place just one day after the defence experts on Sunday said that Pakistan should stop its attacks on Kashmir for any kind of bilateral talks to take place between the two countries.

“If they are serious about peace and dialogue with India, they should, by all means, establish peaceful conditions in Kashmir and stop their attacks. They have to do this. It is a precondition,” N.N. Jha told ANI. Defence expert P.K. Saihgal laughed off Basit’s remark, saying that since he is finishing his tenure, he is making pious statements essentially to be playing to the gallery. “He is saying exactly the same thing that has been said for so long, however in a saner and a little more level-headed manner. He still talks about aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which means independence for them or merger with Pakistan. India must laugh it off. Let the man have the last laugh at the time when he is hanging his gloves,” Saihgal told the agency.

These remarks came in reply to outgoing Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit’s take on India-Islamabad relationship. “Engagement is imperative to both countries. Both the countries had decided that they would separate talks from terrorism, because there would be forces in both nations, which cannot accept the normalisation of any relationship,” he had said at an event. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir should not be allowed to suffer because of what Pakistan or India did or did not do. Kashmiris have the right to self determination as was committed to them by both countries,” he added.