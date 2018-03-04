PNB scam: NCLT bars 64 firms from selling assets

Besides the PNB, several other government-owned banks have reported fraud in the recent period.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has restrained over 60 companies, including those belonging to Rs 12,600-crore PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, from selling their assets, according to a government announcement on Sunday.

The ex-parte NCLT order was passed on a petition filed under various sections of the Companies Act 2013 by the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry last week before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, the ministry said.

The NCLT has granted an injunction against the specified entities from “removal, transfer or disposal of funds, assets and properties” till further orders, the announcement said.

The order restraining 64 entities include those of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and some companies related to the fraud on Punjab National Bank (PNB). These include Gitanjali Gems, Gilli India, Nakshatra Brands, Firestar Diamond, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond.

According to the ministry, the NCLT has posted the matter for further hearing on March 26 when the entities concerned have been asked to present before the tribunal, failing which the matter would be heard ex-parte.

Besides the PNB, several other government-owned banks, including Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank, have reported fraud in the recent period.