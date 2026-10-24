India and Germany have explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in six industrial technology areas, including microelectronics, power electronics and battery technologies, as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his two-day official visit to Germany with a series of engagements in Berlin.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in advanced manufacturing, industrial innovation, research and emerging technologies, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on October 24. The engagements took place on October 23 and included meetings with German government officials, business leaders, research institutions and members of the Indian diaspora.

Goyal also held a roundtable with heads of selected Fraunhofer Institutes, with discussions covering microelectronics, power electronics, logistics, smart manufacturing, industrial innovation and battery technologies. The talks explored avenues for strengthening research collaboration and partnerships between industry and academia.

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India-Germany technology cooperation in focus

The interaction with the Fraunhofer Institutes formed part of the minister’s broader engagement with Germany’s industrial research and innovation ecosystem. The discussions sought to explore opportunities for closer cooperation in advanced industrial technologies and innovation.

Goyal also interacted with Indian science and technology researchers and students based in Germany, while participating in a separate roundtable with leaders of prominent German industrial research institutions.

The PIB release said these engagements highlighted the scope for strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership in science and technology, research, advanced manufacturing and industrial cooperation.

However, the release did not specify any investment commitments, project values, timelines or agreements emerging from the technology discussions.

Goyal meets Siemens Healthineers, Volkswagen and Bertelsmann leaders

During the Berlin visit, Goyal held individual meetings with Bernd Montag, chief executive officer of Siemens Healthineers AG; Carsten Coesfeld, member of Bertelsmann’s executive board and CEO of Bertelsmann Investments; and Holger Peters, CFO of Volkswagen AG and CEO of Škoda Auto.

The meetings explored opportunities to expand business partnerships, investment and industrial cooperation between India and Germany, the PIB said.

Goyal also met Levin Holle, economic and financial policy adviser and G7/G20 Sherpa at the German Federal Chancellery. Their discussions covered bilateral economic cooperation and opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Separately, members of the Indian business delegation accompanying the minister participated in sectoral roundtables with German industry representatives and sectoral associations to explore opportunities for bilateral business collaboration.

Focus on trade, investment and advanced manufacturing

The engagements were part of India’s broader effort to deepen its economic partnership with Germany across trade, investment, manufacturing and technology.

Goyal’s two-day visit included interactions with government representatives, corporate leaders and research institutions, reflecting the range of areas in which both countries are exploring closer economic and industrial ties.