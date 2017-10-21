PM Narendra Modi to launch Roll-on/Roll-off ferry service in Gujarat on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Sunday, where he will dedicate a number of projects to the nation including Ghogha-Dahej ferry service which is likely to boost connectivity and infrastructure in the poll-bound state. “This RO/RO (Roll-on/Roll-off) ferry service shall reduce the travel time between Ghogha in Saurashtra and Dahej in south Gujarat, from about seven or eight hours to just over an hour. When fully operationalised, it will also enable movement of vehicles,” an official statement said on Saturday. The Prime Minister, who is visiting his home state for the third time this month, will launch Phase-1 of the project, which is for passenger movement. The Prime Minister will travel in the maiden voyage of this service, from Ghogha to Dahej and will address the gathering at Dahej, on completion of the voyage. He will also inaugurate the Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd.

From Dahej, the Prime Minister will travel to Vadodara, where he will dedicate to the nation the Vadodara City Command Control Centre, Waghodiya Regional Water Supply Scheme and the New Head Office Building of the Bank of Baroda. He will also hand over keys of houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Besides, he will lay the foundation stones for several infrastructure and development projects, including an integrated transport hub, regional water supply schemes, housing projects and a flyover.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the capacity expansion of the Mundra-Delhi petroleum product pipeline and a greenfield marketing terminal project of HPCL in Vadodara.