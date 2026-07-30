Indian households hold more than 25,000 tonnes of gold, roughly three times the official reserves of the United States. Almost none of it trades on a regulated market. For decades, policymakers have tried to bring that idle stock into the formal financial system. The 2018-19 Union Budget announced a gold policy meant to develop gold as an asset class and build a regulated exchange for it. The 2021-22 Budget then made Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) its regulator.

Thereafter, the term “electronic gold receipts” (EGRs) was coined by Sebi, whose board approved the trading framework and the Sebi (Vault Managers) Regulations, 2021, on September 28, 2021. The central government then notified EGRs as securities, letting them trade on the exchanges like shares. BSE launched the first EGR segment during Muhurat Trading in October 2022, and NSE followed this year in May by dematerialising a 1,000-gram gold bar. Despite these developments, market participation in EGRs has remained relatively limited, particularly when compared with gold exchange-traded funds, whose assets under management exceeded Rs 1.7 lakh crore by March.

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The framework itself is worth setting out briefly. An EGR is a dematerialised security representing ownership of physical gold stored with a Sebi-registered vault manager. Gold deposited with a vault manager is first assayed to verify compliance with London Bullion Market Association or Indian Good Delivery standards. Once verified, an equivalent EGR is credited to the depositor’s demat account. The EGRs can then be traded on stock exchanges on a T+1 settlement basis, and holders may redeem them for physical gold, upon which the EGR is extinguished.

Its defining feature is fungibility. Whichever vault holds the metal, an EGR is meant to trade as one standardised instrument in a nationwide market. It also brings assaying, vaulting, depositories, and exchange trading under a single regulatory roof. Thus, while the architecture is coherent and promises transparent price discovery, standardised quality assurance, and efficient settlement, the problem lies in the ecosystem surrounding it.

The trouble begins with inadequate market infrastructure. At present, only three vault managers are registered with Sebi, and when NSE launched its platform in May, vaulting and collection centres were operational only in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Interoperability requires a nationwide network through which both EGRs and physical gold can move. Instead, bullion dealers, refiners, and jewellers across the country often find the nearest collection centre hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away. Consequently, trading remains concentrated among a small pool of participants, limiting liquidity and undermining efficient price discovery. This is not a regulatory limitation. Sebi already permits any branch of a registered vault manager meeting prescribed safety standards to function as a collection and withdrawal centre. The framework allows the network to expand; it simply has not yet.

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The eligibility criteria for deposits are a more structural problem. Under the existing framework, EGRs may be created only against freshly imported gold, gold sourced from accredited domestic refiners, or gold that has continuously remained within the regulated vaulting ecosystem. Consequently, India’s household gold cannot enter the EGR ecosystem. This significantly narrows the potential supply of exchange-traded gold. The fix is an accredited assaying and refining pathway that turns household gold into standardised bars eligible for EGR issuance.

Taxation is a further obstacle. Redemption of an EGR into physical gold attracts 3% GST on the value withdrawn, even though that same gold will ordinarily have already borne 3% GST at the time of import or purchase. In principle, the earlier levy generates an input tax credit that should offset the later one, but in practice that credit may not be readily utilisable because the original depositor and the eventual holder redeeming the EGR for physical delivery are generally unrelated parties. Consequently, the embedded tax remains locked throughout the life of the instrument.

A final weakness is the narrow range of commercial uses open to EGRs. Financial instruments typically derive liquidity not only from trading but also from their integration into broader financial markets. One opportunity lies in the rapidly expanding market for gold-backed lending. The Economic Survey 2025-26 notes that loans against gold jewellery grew 125.3% year-on-year, making them one of the fastest-growing segments of personal credit. Yet, lending against jewellery is inherently inefficient because purity is uncertain, lenders apply significant valuation haircuts, and pledged jewellery must remain in their custody, creating storage and insurance costs.

EGRs eliminate each of these inefficiencies. The underlying gold is assayed and standardised before the receipt is issued, remains securely stored within the regulated vaulting ecosystem, and can be pledged electronically through the existing depository infrastructure without any physical movement of gold. Recognition of EGRs as eligible collateral by the Reserve Bank of India for lending by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is one policy measure that could broaden the commercial applications of the instrument.

India’s experience with EGRs shows that a sound framework alone does not make a market. While the framework provides for standardised custody, assaying, and exchange trading of physical gold, market development also depends upon supporting infrastructure. Whether EGRs ultimately unlock India’s vast stock of household gold will depend far less on the framework, which is sound, than on the resolve of regulators and market participants to build the ecosystem around it.

With inputs from Purva Mandale and Sudiksha Moorthi, associates at Finsec Law Advisor

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.