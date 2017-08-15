PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sri Aurobindo on his 145th birth anniversary

Sri Aurobindo (Photo: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to philosopher and sage Sri Aurobindo on his 145th Birth Anniversary. PM took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “I pay my tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. His rich thoughts & grand vision for India continue to be a great source of inspiration.” Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami. He wrote, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind. Greetings on Janmashtami.”

PM Narendra Modi today addressed the nation at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. This is the 4th time when Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag on August 15 as the Prime Minister. During his speech at the event, PM talked about a variety of issues ranging from triple talaq to terrorism. While talking about triple talaq, he mentioned those women who have to suffer due to ‘Tripe Talaq’ and said, “I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles.” 2017 marks the 71st year of India’s Independence. “A movement against Triple Talaq has started in the country. I admire the courage of my sisters who are fighting against it,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi Twitter post-

I pay my tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. His rich thoughts & grand vision for India continue to be a great source of inspiration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

The PM Narendra Modi government today launched an online portal for the gallantry award winners at gallantryawards.gov.in. According to a PIB release, “The website gives details of the Chakra Series awardees i.e., Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra. The portal contains information such as name, unit, year, citations and photographs of awardees till date. The Ministry of Defence would welcome any feedback or suggestion for further improvement.”