Nitish Kumar exits Mahagathbandhan, Samajwadi party heaves a sigh of relief – Here is why

Nitish Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

In a shocking turn of events in the state of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 26 resigned from his post amid the controversy that circled around former deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, breaking the two-year-old Mahagathbandhan between JDU, RJD and INC. But then on July 27, Nitish Kumar returned to power after taking the oath as the CM for the 6th time, alongside old ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the whole situation, turned Bihar politics upside down, the Samajwadi Party (SP) heaved a sigh of relief. SP, that is currently torn between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav is deriving satisfaction from the dramatic switch of alliance partners that took place in Bihar.

Back in the year 2015, Nitish Kumar floated a merger plan with Samajwadi Party, but the later tuned it down and walked away. The party now heaves a sigh of relief from the fact that they are now saved and are wondering what would have happened if they had gone through with the plan and Nitish Kumar would have left them high and dry, according to an Indian Express report.

There are also reports doing rounds on the internet that suggest an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati will soon share the stage for the first time, but according to the report, many leaders believe that with out Nitish Kumar the two are unlikely to accept each other in any kind of a formal arrangement.