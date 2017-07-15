NC will continue to involve young faces to reclaim Jammu and Kashmir rights: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah today said his party would continue to involve “young leaders and faces” in its efforts to “reclaim Jammu and Kashmir’s political rights and sense of dignity”. (PTI)

National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah today said his party would continue to involve “young leaders and faces” in its efforts to “reclaim Jammu and Kashmir’s political rights and sense of dignity”. “Empowering the youth politically, socially and economically is one of the most important responsibilities of the party,” he said, adding that the NC would continue to involve “young leaders and faces” in its efforts to “reclaim the state’s political rights and sense of dignity”. Abdullah was addressing a provincial committee meeting of the NC at the party’s head office here. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked the NC leaders and legislators to continue to be accessible to the people and work day-and-night to ameliorate the lives of their constituents.

“Youth empowerment is a topmost priority of the party and it is the duty of the senior leaders to handhold the young activists and workers and empower them with a deep understanding of the state’s history and the challenges we face,” said Abdullah. He underlined the need to repose faith in the younger generation as their imagination and enthusiasm would be vital to work out solutions — both on the governance and political fronts. Taking stock of the various organisational activities and matters of the NC, Abdullah said the party was based on the bedrock of “public service and selfless struggle”.

“It is this ethos that has guided the party over the past almost eight decades and we should pass on this legacy to our future generation,” he added. The former Union minister described politics as the “most effective tool to bring about a change for the better and improve the lives of our people and resolve issues”. Asserting that no stone should be left unturned to highlight public grievances and ensure their speedy redressal, the NC chief urged the party MLAs to do everything possible to help the people in the resolution of public issues.