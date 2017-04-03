Narendra Modi’s top 10 signature infrastructure projects to power ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chenani-Nashri road tunnel. (Source: narendramodi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Chenani-Nashri road tunnel, which is India’s longest road tunnel, to the nation. However, the critics and the opposition Congress leaders were quick to point out that he had only inaugurated a project that was launched during the UPA regime. A few opposition leaders even asked when Modi would inaugurate something that has been completed by the NDA government. Apart from the apparent politics, the criticism, however, was a bit unfair as Modi government has also launched several ambitious signature projects that would change the face of the country.

Here we take a look at the top 10 infrastructure projects started by Modi government:

1. Sagarmala Project: It aims to promote port- led direct and indirect development and provide infrastructure to transport goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently and cost- effectively. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 12,00,000 crore. The government wants to implement the projects worth Rs 5,00,000 crore under the ambitious programme by May 2019.

2. Bharatmala Project: This is Narendra Modi’s Rs 14,000 crore project linking India’s vast west-to-east land border from Gujarat to Mizoram. It will also link to a road network in coastal states from Maharashtra to West Bengal. In a way, this road network will garland the entire country. Modi government is planning to finish the 5000-km road project in 5 years.

3. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Shivaji Memorial: This will be country’s longest sea bridge at 22.5 km. It will connect Mumbai’s eastern suburbs with the mainland across the harbour through a 16.5 km sea bridge and a viaduct. The project will cost around Rs18,000 crore and completed by 2019. It will connect Sewri in central-east Mumbai with Nhava Seva across the harbour. The BJP government is also building a Rs 3600 crore grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Mumbai.

4. Arunachal Pradesh on rail map: Modi government has brought Arunachal Pradesh on the railway map of India with India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge — the 4.94-km long Bogibeel bridge over Brahmaputra. Modi government also aims for converting all meter-gauge tracks in the northeastern states to broad-gauge. In Arunachal, the Centre has started location survey to connect Tawang, Aalo, Pasighat with broad gauge railway networks.

5. Setu Bharatam project: The Rs 50,800-crore Setu Bharatam project aims to ensure highways without railway crossings by 2019 and overhaul of 1,500 British-era bridges. Under the project, 208 railway crossings will be replaced by rail over bridges (ROBs) by 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 20,800 crore. Also, 1,500 bridges of the British era across the country will be overhauled for around Rs 30,000 crore.

6. Rashtriya Rajmarg Zila Sanjoyokta Pariyojna: This project aims to connect 100 of the 676 district headquarters in the country with world-class highways. The project entails development of 6,600 km of highways at an estimated cost of about Rs 60,000 crore.

7. Inland Waterways: Modi government has planned to develop inland waterways including rivers like Ganga, Brahmaputra and Mahanadi. The government is spending around Rs 4,000 crore for developing waterway facilities in Ganga. The government would also invest Rs 50000 crore for development of Paradip port. An additional amount of Rs 8200 crore would be used for developing a new port at Paradip.

8. Gujarat-Gorakhpur gas pipeline: Government-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is laying India’s longest LPG pipeline from Kandla coast in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The 1987-km pipeline will carry 3.75 million tons per year of LPG and move from Kandla to Gorakhpur via Ahmedabad, Ujjain, Bhopal, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Lucknow.

9. Chardham-Highway Project: The Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna, or the Chardham highway development project, is an ambitious initiative to improve connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas. The project’s main objective is to develop around 900 km of national highways. These highways will be built in Uttarakhand at an approximate cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

10: Highest bridge of the world on river Chenab: The government is building the tallest bridge in the world over river Chenab at Doda (359 metre above the river). The bridge would be built at a cost of Rs 1198 crore. After construction, it will surpass the current record held by Beipan river Shuibai railway bridge (275m) in Guizhou province of China.