Narendra Modi US visit: PM Modi may face tough questions on crackdown on NGOs

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the Indian Community Reception in Washington DC on June 25.

Narendra Modi US visit: Almost three months after Christian charity organisation Compassion International had to shut its operations in the country after a directive from the Centre, the US may ask some tough questions to the Indian side on the crackdown on NGOs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in US. US Congressman and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, Ed Royce, was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “The US-India partnership is critically important, and that’s why I hope Prime Minister Modi will take time to listen to those who are concerned about crackdowns on non-governmental organisations, including the shuttering of Compassion International that was providing critical tutoring, nutrition and medical services to more than 145,000 Indian children.”

He was among those critical of Narendra Modi government’s actions against NGOs, mainly Compassion International. With the Donald Trump administration has a strong base in the conservative constituency in the US, the visit of the prime minister may give an opportunity for the administration to raise the issue. President and CEO of Open Doors USA David Curry, wrote in The Hill, a news outlet on American politics, on Saturday that a question is looming from PM Narendra Mosi, who is on visit as to what Donald Trump would say “about the rise in brutal persecution of Christians, Muslims and other religious minorities in India? ”

“Having recently returned from India, I witnessed firsthand accounts of pastors imprisoned and churches attacked by mobs of Hindu radicals, not to mention the abysmal saga of Compassion International, wherein the Indian government’s crackdown-on this and other organizations-has led to tens of thousands of children throughout India losing access to medical care, meals and tuition,” he wrote further. There has no meeting scheduled so far between US Congressman Royce and PM Modi. Officials maintained that both PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will focus on “big picture”.

Earlier this year, Royce and some other members of the US Congress had written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to grand permission to charity organisation Compassion International to continue its work in India.