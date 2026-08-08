Profit First

Mike Michalowicz

Hachette

Pp 224, Rs 599

Conventional accounting uses the logical formula: Sales — Expenses = Profit. The problem is, businesses are run by humans, and humans aren’t always logical. Serial entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz has developed a behavioural approach to accounting to flip the formula: Sales – Profit = Expenses. Michalowicz shows that by taking profit first and apportioning only what remains for expenses, entrepreneurs will transform their businesses from cash-eating monsters to profitable cash cows.

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INCORRUPTIBLE

Eric Ries

Penguin Random House

Pp 432, Rs 670

As AI transforms industries, startups race to unicorn status and businesses face growing scrutiny over ethics, governance and long-term value, Incorruptible by Eric Ries arrives as one of the year’s most timely business books. The bestselling author of The Lean Startup argues that the greatest threat to a successful company isn’t competition, it’s the systems that slowly pull it away from its founding purpose.

Superteams

Ron Friedman

Hachette

Pp 352, Rs 699

What do the best teams do differently? Social psychologist Ron Friedman surveyed thousands of teams and pinpointed the precise habits that separate the best from the rest. It turns out that the most successful teams aren’t the ones that collaborate most, get along best, or put in the longest hours. What really sets them apart is the way they manage their energy and attention, bring out the best in one another, and keep improving over time.

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Genius at Scale

Linda A Hill, Emily Tedards, Jason Wild

Penguin Random House

Pp 320, Rs 1,299

Constant tech disruption. Unrelenting economic volatility. Radically shifting demographics and work norms. More than ever, we need to innovate amid these daunting global challenges. But do we have the leadership it takes to make this innovation happen successfully? Linda Hill, Emily Tedards and Jason Wild present their stories in fascinating detail, not only igniting your imagination but providing instructive and inspiring models to follow.

The Greatest Indian Animal Stories Ever Told

Sumana Roy

Aleph Book Company

Pp 304, Rs 899

In The Greatest Indian Animal Stories Ever Told, Sumana Roy collects the best fiction written about animals from the past hundred years or so. Beginning with Premchand’s classic, A Tale of Two Bullocks, and taking in its sweep some of the greatest pieces of literary fiction to have originated in India, including Rikki-Tikki-Tavi by Rudyard Kipling and Mahesh by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the stories are guaranteed to dazzle the reader.