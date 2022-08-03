‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu flags off MPs’ Tiranga bike rally from Red Fort

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday flagged off the Tiranga bike rally for MPs of all parties from the Red Fort in Delhi. The rally will end at Vijay Chowk in the national capital.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, the central government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. To make flags readily available to the public, the Parliament had recently amended India’s Flag Code, 2002, permitting the use of national flags made out of machine-made polyester. The 20 x 30 inch flag made of polyester is available at Rs 239.

To make the flags easily available to the masses, the government has also roped in e-Commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart. In another tweak to the Code, Indians can now fly the National Flag anytime, even after sunset.

Led by the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the government is ensuring that at least 30 crore households fly the Indian flag atop their houses between August 13 to August 15.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his display picture on all of his social media accounts to India’s National Flag and urged all citizens to follow suit and use the Tricolour in their profile pictures on social media accounts between August 2 to August 15.

“It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour,” he tweeted.

“I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to all countrymen, especially the youth, to change their display picture on social media accounts to the ‘Tiranga.’

“From August 13-15, flutter flags at your houses with great enthusiasm to tell the world that India has risen from slumber and swiftly moving forward and that it is on course to become great,” the home minister said.

Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the ‘Tiranga’ campaign between August 13-15 will not only be a “sarkari festival,” but the “nation’s festival.”