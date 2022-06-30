Freudian slip! Opposition targets BJP after FM Sitharaman mistakes GST on ‘horse-racing’ for ‘horse-trading’

A video is doing rounds on social media in which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can be heard mistakenly saying GST on “horse-trading” instead of “horse-racing”. The gaffe happened when Sitharaman was addressing the press after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday.

The slip of tongue gave a chance to some opposition leaders to take a jibe at Sitharaman and the BJP. The short video clip was shared by CPI-M Polit bureau member Sitaram Yechury who used the video to charge the BJP with horse-trading allegation.

“Truth gallops out? GST on horse trading! Please go ahead,” Yechury wrote along with the video.

The opposition has been accusing the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading (using power and money to get legislators of other parties on its side) in state where it is not in power.

The incident also comes at a time when the BJP is set to return to power in Maharashtra following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. While the BJP initially denied its involvement in the political fiasco, it later came out in open backing the Shinde-led rebel camp.

The GST Council deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders. A GoM headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15.