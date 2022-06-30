scorecardresearch

Freudian slip! Opposition targets BJP after FM Sitharaman mistakes GST on ‘horse-racing’ for ‘horse-trading’

Written by India News Desk
The slip of tongue gave a chance to some opposition leaders to take a jibe at Sitharaman and the BJP, accusing the party of horse-trading.

A video is doing rounds on social media in which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can be heard mistakenly saying GST on “horse-trading” instead of “horse-racing”.  The gaffe happened when Sitharaman was addressing the press after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday. 

The slip of tongue gave a chance to some opposition leaders to take a jibe at Sitharaman and the BJP. The short video clip was shared by CPI-M Polit bureau member Sitaram Yechury who used the video to charge the BJP with horse-trading allegation. 

“Truth gallops out? GST on horse trading! Please go ahead,” Yechury wrote along with the video. 

Also Read

The opposition has been accusing the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading (using power and money to get legislators of other parties on its side) in state where it is not in power. 

The incident also comes at a time when the BJP is set to return to power in Maharashtra following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. While the BJP initially denied its involvement in the political fiasco, it later came out in open backing the Shinde-led rebel camp.

The GST Council deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders. A GoM headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15. 

Nirmala Sitharaman

