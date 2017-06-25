Narendra Modi US visit: I am excited as to what we all can do together, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

He said, “It was very good, it was a discussion across many industries.” Pichai explained that what PM Modi’s reactions and queries indicated were to gain insight into ramping up foreign funds inflow into India.(ANI)

Narendra Modi US visit: Just after Prime Minsiter Modi met American CEOs, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai spoke to the media and revealed what had gone on inside the exclusive round table meeting. Pichai said that the meeting had gone well and tangible results were expected to follow. He said, “It was very good, it was a discussion across many industries.” Pichai explained that what PM Modi’s reactions and queries indicated were to gain insight into ramping up foreign funds inflow into India. Pichai revealed, “PM Modi was looking for insights into how India can attract more foreign investment.” He added that during this conversation, ‘many good ideas were discussed’ by all those who were gathered there. Pichai also revealed the mood in US CEOs about India as was seen at the meeting. He said, “I think everyone is excited to invest more in India and I am excited as to what we all can do together.” Looking positively into the future after the meet with the prime minister in Washington DC, Pichai concluded by saying, “Looking forward to roll out, I know it was difficult; excited to see it happen, shows you can achieve reform by pushing for it.”

The top US CEOs who met PM Narendra Modi were Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, Google chief Sundar Pichai among others. As many as 20 CEOs of global multinationals met the PM at the CEOs Round Table at the Hotel Willard Intercontinental. Others at the round-table were Walmart head Doug McMillon, Caterpillar’s Jim Umpleby, Mariott International chief Arne Sorenson, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky, Mastercard’s Ajay Banga, Warburg Pincus’s Charles Kaye and Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein. Ahead of the meet it was expected that among other things, discussions would also be on post-demonetisation situation in India and the potential gains through the GST, according to PTI.

PM Modi, after the meet with CEOs would also head attend a meeting involving over 600 members of the Indian diaspora. The community event will be smaller in scale as compared to the Madison Square Garden extravaganza in 2014, when close to 19,000 members of the Indian diaspora had accorded a rockstar reception to the then newly-elected Indian leader, revealed PTI.