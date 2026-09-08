The Sir Ratan Tata Trust has got an extension till October 15 to present their arguments to former trustee Mehli Mistry’s complaints regarding governance lapses at the trust.

The lawyers representing the Trusts appealed that the reporting trustee – Vijay Singh – has since retired from the Trust. Singh opted out of reappointment when his tenure ended on August 14.

The other two hearings were related to Mistry’s complaints regarding the eligibility of certain trustees on the Bai Hirabai Trust and governance lapses at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

The cases regarding SDTT and Bai Hirabai Trust were adjourned due to the absence of the presiding officer. All three cases will now be heard on October 15.

Tata Group: Share price performance

The Tata Group stocks are seeing a mixed session in trade today. Some of the metal plays like Nelco is up 4% on the back of the sharp surge in Copper prices internationally, while TCS remains in sync with the rest of the tech stocks in trade today.