Narendra Modi to visit Rajkot on June 29: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that Modi would visit Rajkot on June 29 and the state government as well local authority have organised several programmes. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city on June 29, where he would be attending several programmes including one to distribute kits to physically challenged persons. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that Modi would visit Rajkot on June 29 and the state government as well local authority have organised several programmes. “Modi had announced SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) project to fill up dams and reservoirs of Saurashtra region with Narmada water. Under the SAUNI project, river Aji in Rajkot has started receiving water from Narmada,” Patel said.

“The prime minister would take part in a road show,” Patel said adding Modi will hand over kits to over 18,000 physically challenged persons. The prime minister will go straight to river Aji to welcome the Narmada water, he added. According to a civic official, river Aji has started receiving Narmada water since last couple of days and it is expected that the dam would be full with water on June 29.