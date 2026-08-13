The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has not accepted Sir Ratan Tata Trust’s (SRTT’s) plea to lift the ban on holding meetings, keeping the restriction in force ahead of the Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18, people familiar with the matter said. The development could create a quorum issue for the AGM as SRTT may be unable to convene its board to jointly nominate a representative with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

Several Tata Trusts boards are scheduled to meet on August 13. While SRTT will not be able to convene, other trusts, including SDTT, are expected to meet. A key agenda item for the SDTT board, and one that would have been considered by SRTT had it been allowed to meet, is the appointment of a representative for the Tata Sons AGM.

“Apart from the nomination of a representative, the SDTT board will also take care of routine business such as approving grants. However, with SRTT still unable to convene meetings, it remains to be seen how the joint nomination for the Tata Sons AGM will be made,” a person with knowledge of the matter said.

SRTT had approached the Charity Commissioner last week seeking permission to hold meetings, citing the need to carry out routine business such as approving grants and nominating a representative for the Tata Sons AGM. The Charity Commissioner, however, has not accepted the plea, leaving in place a May 2026 directive that barred the trust from holding meetings pending an inquiry into alleged governance lapses and lifetime appointments of trustees.

According to media reports, the inquiry is expected to take another two to three weeks before its report is submitted. Legal experts said SRTT could challenge the restriction before the Bombay High Court, which has jurisdiction over the matter, and the trust is now likely to consider approaching the court.

The development assumes significance because Article 86 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association states that, as long as the Tata Trusts collectively hold at least 40% of the company’s ordinary share capital, no quorum for a general meeting can be constituted unless at least one authorised representative jointly nominated by SDTT and SRTT is present.

The trusts currently hold about 66% of Tata Sons. Since SRTT cannot currently convene its board, it may not be able to participate in the joint nomination, while the Articles do not provide for SDTT to nominate a representative on its own.

If a jointly nominated representative is not available, the quorum for the August 18 AGM could therefore become an issue. Article 87 provides that if the quorum is not present within half an hour of the scheduled start, the meeting is to be dissolved or adjourned.