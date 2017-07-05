Narendra Modi Israel visit: I and PM Modi agreed to fight terror with our full might, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu spoke even as PM Narendra Modi is on his Israel visit. (Photo: Twitter)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in a conversation with an Indian TV news channel said that he and PM Narendra Modi have agreed to fight terror. Netanyahu’s remarks came while remembering the events of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The Israeli PM while talking to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami added that any country that harbours prospective and actual murderers should bring them to justice. Netanyahu spoke even as PM Narendra Modi is on his Israel visit. PM Modi has created history as he became the first ever Indian PM to visit the Jewish nation. India and Israel signed as many as 7 agreements today that are expected to ramp up the relationship into a strategic partnership henceforth.

Earlier, in the day, in a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Modi’s decision to meet Moshe, now 11, along with his grandparents was an emotional moment for the family. Modi also met Moshe’s Indian nanny Sandra Samuels, who managed to escape with him from the Nariman House which came under attack by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists, and his grandparents Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg.

Moshe was two when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by terrorists at the Nariman House, also popularly known as Chabad House.

The Nariman House was one of the five places targeted by the terrorists, killing 166 people.