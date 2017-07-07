Narendra Modi G20 Summit: PM, China President Xi Jinping meet in Hamburg, exchange warm handshake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met President of China Xi Jinping today on the sidelines of an informal BRICS meet and they shared a warm handshake with big smiles on their faces. (ANI)

Despite the rhetoric of Chinese authorities over the Sikkim standoff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met President of China Xi Jinping today on the sidelines of an informal BRICS meet and they shared a warm handshake with big smiles on their faces. This was far from yesterday’s reaction by the Chinese authorities which had unilaterally cancelled a one on one meeting and said that the reason behind the move was the atmosphere not being right. In his speech earlier in the afternoon Modi had warm words for Jinping.“There has been positive momentum in BRICS under the chairmanship of President Xi Jinping, best wishes to him for upcoming BRICS Summit,” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI. PM Modi also promised his full cooperation in BRICS. At BRICS leaders’ informal gathering, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi had a conversation on range of issues, Gopal Baglay was quoted as saying by ANI.