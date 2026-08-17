If you are looking for a government-backed investment option that offers predictable returns, Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) can be worth considering. Unlike market-linked investments, KVP comes with a fixed interest rate and a clearly defined maturity period.

But the key question for 2026 is: how long will it actually take for your money to double in KVP? Understanding the current interest rate, compounding frequency, and maturity period can help you assess whether KVP fits your financial goals and investment horizon.

Understanding the existing interest rate, maturity period, eligibility, and all other details of the scheme can help you assess whether KVP fits your financial goals and investment horizon.

Eligibility

A resident citizen of India can open a KVP account either as a single account holder or jointly with up to three adults.

Under the Joint ‘A’ type, the account shall be operated jointly by all the depositors. In the event of the death of any depositor, the account shall be operated jointly by the surviving depositor(s).

Under the Joint ‘B’ type, the account may be operated by any one of the depositors individually. In the event of the death of any depositor, the account may be operated by the surviving depositor(s) severally.

The individual can also open the KVP account as a guardian on behalf of a minor or a guardian on behalf of a person of unsound mind.

A minor who has attained the age of ten years can also open the account.

A minimum deposit amount of Rs. 1000/- and in multiples of Rs. 100/-, with no maximum limit, should be maintained to open the KVP account.

Premature withdrawal rules

The KVP account may be closed prematurely at any point prior to maturity if the account holder of a single account or any or all of the account holders in a joint account passes away, if a pledgee forfeits the account, if the account holder is a Gazetted officer, or if a court orders it.

On closure of the KVP account prematurely, the principal amount along with simple interest, calculated at the rate applicable from time to time to Post Office Savings Accounts, shall be payable for the completed months for which the account has been held.

However, if the account is closed after the expiry of 2 years and 6 months from the date of opening, the amount payable shall include the principal along with the applicable interest.

KVP account transfer and pledging rules

Only under the following circumstances may an account be transferred from one person to another, provided that the transferee is eligible to create an account under this scheme:

a. To nominees or legal heirs upon the death of the account holder or holders

b. In the event that any joint account holder passes away, the surviving holder or holders

c. On the court’s order

d. On account pledging

KVP account pledging rules:

By filing the required application form at the relevant Post Office along with an acceptance letter from the pledgee, an account may be pledged or transferred as security. Pledges or transfers may be made to:

The President of India, the governor of a state,

the RBI, a scheduled bank, a cooperative society, a public or private cooperative bank corporation, a government firm, a local authority, or

a housing finance company that has been approved by the National Housing Bank and informed by the Central Government.

Payment rules on maturity and death of the account holder

An account’s maturity period starts on the date of deposit and lasts for 115 months (9 years & 7 months), and once the account matures, deposits placed into it will double.

The account holder can claim the maturity amount upon submitting an application in Form-2 to the respective post office or bank.

The interest rate in effect at the time the account is opened will determine the deposit’s maturity duration under this scheme.

Maturity proceeds in the case of death of the account holder:

If the depositor of a single account or all of the depositors in a joint account passes away, the deposit will be paid to the legal successor or to the nominee.

If there are no more than three surviving nominees or legal heirs, they may choose to keep the account open and claim the deposit amount plus interest when it matures.

In the event that the account is closed, the deposit amount and interest will be repaid to the account holder.

If one or two of the account holders of a joint account pass away, the remaining account holder or holders, if any, will be regarded as the account’s owner or owners and have the option to either keep the account open or close it.

KVP interest rate 2026

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra account is 7.5% (compounded annually) for the second quarter (July–September 2026) of the current fiscal year 2026–2027. Every quarter, the Finance Ministry determines post office scheme interest rates and makes the appropriate announcements.

At the current 7.5% annual interest rate compounded annually, investing Rs 1 lakh in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) in 2026 will double to Rs 2 lakh in 115 months, or 9 years and 7 months. The investment would mature in March 2036 if it began in August 2026.

The interest earned annually is completely taxable as “Income from Other Sources” in accordance with your income tax bracket, and KVP does not provide any tax deductions under Section 80C.

KVP interest rate history

YEAR RATE OF INTEREST (%) 23-09-2014 to 31-03-2016 8.7(100 Months) 1.4.2016 to 30.9.2016 7.8 (110 Months) 1.10.2016 to 31.3.2017 7.7 (112 Months) 1.4.2017 to 30.6.2017 7.6 (113 Months) 1.7.2017 to 31.12.2017 7.5 (115 Months) 1.1.2018 to 30.9.2018 7.3 (118 Months) 1.10.2018 to 30.6.2019 7.7 (112 Months) 1.07.2019 to 31.03.2020 7.6 (113 Months) 1.4.2020 to 30.09.2022 6.9(124 Months) 1.10.2022 to 31.12.2022 7.0(123 Months) 1.01.2023 to 31.03.2023 7.2(120 Months) 1.04.2023 to 30.09.2026 7.5(115 Months)

Source: nsiindia.gov.in

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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