Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit Live Updates: Big win for Indian diplomacy, Pak-based terror groups named in BRICS declaration for first time

Narendra Modi in China BRICS Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting China to attend 9th BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen. (Image: PIB/ Twitter)

Narendra Modi in China BRICS Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting China to attend 9th BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen. PM Modi was today welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at International Conference Center. PM Modi is likely to meet Jinping on the sidelines of the event. This comes after India and China reportedly withdrew their forces at Doklam following a standoff. A joint declaration by the grouping has voiced concern over the violence caused by Pakistan based terror organizations.

Track here LIVE Updates of Narendra Modi in China BRICS Summit Live Updates:

10.10 pm: During Modi-Xi meeting, which is taking place amids efforts from the two sides to leave the bitterness caused by the 73- day face-off between their troops in Dokalam in the Sikkim

sector, sources said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

9.50 pm: According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister’s last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a

bilateral visit.

9.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting tomorrow after the Dokalam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

9.10 pm: “The head of the group is also the actual head of the Afghan Taliban. It will make China’s role for Afghan political reconciliation process more difficult. Or you can say we have no role to play in future,” the expert told PTI.

9.00 pm: The move to name some Pakistan-based terror groups in the BRICS declaration would “irritate” Islamabad and may strain its ties with China, a Chinese scholar said in a rare criticism of the government’s decision.

8.45 pm: He also said that naming the Haqqani network, which operates in Afghanistan and targets the NATO forces stationed there, in the document was “beyond my understanding”.

8.25 pm: His criticism of China came after the BRICS declaration in the Chinese city Xiamen named the terrorist groups – ncluding the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish-e-Mhammad, the Taliban, and the Haqqani Network – for causing violence in the region.

8.00 pm: Hu Shisheng, director of the state-run China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, said Chinese diplomats will have a lot of explanation to do to Pakistan in the coming months. “How will we carry forward?”

7.37 pm: Four agreements were signed by BRICS leaders on mutual cooperation.

7.35 pm: Action Agenda on Economic and Trade Cooperation, Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation,Strategic Framework of BRICS Customs Cooperation.

7.33 pm: Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on strategic cooperation.

7.30: The Xiamen Declaration, issued at the end of the BRICS Summit’s plenary session, said the member countries will also work together to promote the most effective use of fossil fuels and wider use of gas, hydro and nuclear power.

7.20 pm: Declaration said that this will contribute to the transformation towards a low emissions economy, better energy access, and sustainable development.

7.10 pm: “We adhere to the principle of utilising outer space for peaceful purposes and emphasise the need to strengthen the international cooperation in space activities in order to use space technologies to respond to global climate change, environmental protection, disaster prevention and relief and other challenges faced by humankind,” the declaration said.

6.55 pm: Brazil, Russia, India, China, are the four nations of the BRICS are space-faring nations, while South Africa has a nascent space programme.

6: 40 PM: The 43-page ‘Xiamen Declaration’, adopted at the end of the five-nation BRICS plenary, stressed on the need for immediate cessation of violence in Afghanistan, reported PTI.

6: 30 PM: Prime Minsiter M Narendra Modi and Vladamir Putin discussed trade and investment, natural gas, tourism and cultural exchanges during the BRICS summit.

6: 15 PM: Congress’ Randeep Surjewala appeals to PM Narendra Modito take up issue of declaration of Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, reported Times Now.

#PakShamedInChina | Cong’s Randeep Surjewala appeals to PM to take up issue of declaration of Masood Azhar as an international terrorist pic.twitter.com/01tUrjnRbC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2017

5: 50 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Welcome Banquet with other BRICS members.

(Image: MEA India/ Twitter)

6: 20 PM: Asserting that affordable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for the growth of the BRICS nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on the member countries to work closely with the International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

6: 10 PM: “On participating in international campaign against terrorism, our position is consistent and firm,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

6: 00 PM: China today parried questions on any change in its stand of blocking JeM chief Masood Azhar’s banning by the UN, even as the declaration of the BRICS Summit for the first time named the terror outfit along with other Pakistan-based groups for spreading violence in the region, reported PTI.

5: 45 PM: The 5-nation BRICS economic bloc today pitched for concluding the long-pending IMF quota reforms by 2019 to give more say to developing nations in the multilateral lending agency.

5: 40 PM: “I believe my colleagues have said from this podium that as a host China will arrange meetings with participating leaders,” PTI quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media here, replying to a question about a possible Modi-Xi meeting.

5: 30 PM: According to PTI, China today indicated that there will be a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of on-going BRICS summit at Xiamen, but declined to say whether the Dokalam issue will figure in their talks.

5: 15 PM: “We count on the BRICS Business Council to take us closer to our common objective of improving business &investment cooperation,” PM Modi

5: 00 PM: BRICS leaders signing agreements in Xiamen, China.

(Image: PIB India/ Twitter)

4: 30 PM: PM Narendra Modi also complimented BRICS Business Council work towards establishment of BRICS Rating Agency, energy cooperation, green finance & digital economy.

4: 25 PM: “Digital India, Start Up India and Make in India are assisting India turn into a knowledge based, skill supported & tech driven society,” Raveesh Kumar‏, MEA spokesperson quoted PM Modi saying during a BRICS meeting.



4: 20 PM: Further talking abou the Goods and Services Tax, PM Modi said, “It is India’s biggest economic reform measure ever; in one stroke, a unified market of 1.3 billion people has been created.”

4: 15 PM: India is changing fast into one of the most open economies in the world today; FDI inflows are at an all-time high, rising by 40 per cent, PM Modi added.

Watch video:

PM @narendramodi addressing at the Plenary Session of 9th #BRICS Summit, Xiamen, China pic.twitter.com/qyYvHnzjsC — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 4, 2017

4: 10 PM: I am happy to note that BRICS Business Council is entering into an MOU with the New Development Bank, PM Modi said.

4: 00 PM: These programs are helping turn India into a knowledge based- skill supported- technology driven society, PM Modi added further.

3: 50 PM: Programs like Digital India, Start-Up India & Make in India are changing economic landscape of India, PM Modi said.

3: 44 PM: The Goods and Services Tax is India’s biggest economic reform ever: PM Modi at BRICS business council in Xiamen.

3: 40 PM: “We will strengthen BRICS tax cooperation to increase BRICS contribution to setting international tax rules and provide, according to each country’s priorities, effective and sustainable technical assistance to other developing countries,” said the Xiamen Declaration issued at the end of the BRICS Summit’s plenary session.

(Image: MEA India/ Twitter)

3: 35 PM: India, China and three other members of the BRICS grouping today pledged to exchange tax information to address the problem of tax evasion and provide technical assistance to other developing countries, reported PTI.

3: 25 PM: After meeting the Russian President, PM Modi attended the BRICS leaders dialogue with BRICS Business Council in Xiamen.

3: 20 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in China’s Xiamen.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of #BRICSSummit in China’s Xiamen pic.twitter.com/oBfTd8KpTs — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

3: 10 PM: PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen, reported ANI.

(Image: ANI)

1:34 PM: WATCH- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow morning

India-China bilateral at 10 am tomorrow. Watch details #PakShamedInChina pic.twitter.com/nReDpjeHJt — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2017

1:24 PM: “President Putin mentioned about the ‘Festival of India’, which was organised in Russia earlier this year. Discussions also took place on the promotion of tourism between the two countries and also on the student exchange between the two sides,” the MEA spokesperson said.

1:20 PM: Congress said the nation deserves clarity over present situation at Doklam.

1:16 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially in the oil and natural gas sector.

1:11 PM: “The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship. President Putin recalled prime minister’s visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a briefing here.

1:06 PM: He said that during the Modi-Putin meeting several bilateral issues were discussed like the cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector.

1:01 PM: “Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” the prime minister said, urging early creation of the BRICS rating agency.

12:57 PM: India had first mooted the idea of having such an agency for the BRICS grouping which can solve impediments for the emerging market economies posed by the present CRA market, which is dominated by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch.

12:54 PM: Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations.

12:50 PM: In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Summit here, Modi said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.

12:46 PM: WATCH- Has China just changed its stand on Pakistan?

#TNExclusive | China joins India in condemning Pakistan backed terrorism. Watch details #PakShamedInChina pic.twitter.com/zsPE3CCxvd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2017

12:42 PM: BRICS Joint Declaration also mentioned terror groups like the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

12:40 PM: “We call for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly,” the BRICS said.

12:38 PM: WATCH – Big win for India; here is why

12:35 PM: In a declaration, the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) also called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing sources.

12:32 PM: The grouping expressed concern over the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIS, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Haqqani network.

12:29 PM: It also mentioned terror groups like the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

12:27 pm: All BRICS leaders strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations: MEA.

12:25 PM: We call for expeditious finalization & adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by UNGA: BRICS Declaration

12:20 PM: You cannot have double standards, what came out today acknowledged we must come together in handling it, says Preeti Saran, MEA on terrorism

12:15 PM: Leaders called on states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories, says Preeti Sara

12:12 pm: For the first time there was specific listing of terrorists outfits: Preeti Saran, MEA Secretary

12:09 PM: All BRICS leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, called for greater efficiency in designation of terrorists, says Preeti Saran

12:06 PM: PM Modi gave a futuristic forward looking transformational blueprint for BRICS for the next decade: Preeti Saran, secretary (east), MEA

12:03 PM: PM Naredra Modi shared thoughts on deepening BRICS partnership: Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Preeti Saran.

12:00 PM: WATCH- Here is all about BRICS Joint Declaration

#TNExcluisve | China joins India in condemning Pakistan backed terrorism. Watch details #PakShamedInChina pic.twitter.com/XrCd4ZLkU3 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2017

11:56 AM: We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea): BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration

11:54 AM: BRICS Summit 2017 Declaration has voiced concern on security situation in the region and violence by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM.

11:50 AM: We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir: BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration: BRICS Declaration.

11:48 AM: China will provide USD 76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another USD 4 million to support the projects of the bloc’s New Development Bank, President Xi Jinping announced today.

11:46 AM: Calling on the five nation grouping to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development, Xi said the BRICS countries should make economic globalisation open and inclusive, and beneficial to all.

11:43 AM: Xi also said China will contribute USD four million for the New Development Bank (NDB) setup by the BRICS countries.

11:41 AM: The money was meant for project preparation facility to support the business operation and long-term plans of the bank, he said.

11:38 AM: WATCH- PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

11:35 AM: In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the International Conference Center in Xiamen, China, on Monday morning, marking the beginning of the BRICS Summit here.

11:32 AM: The Prime Minister was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

11:30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chinese President Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen for the first time since the resolution of the two-month standoff in Doklam along Sikkim border.

11:28 AM: Chinese President Jinping further said, “Though separated by mountains and oceans, BRICS countries have been closely bound by shared commitment to win-win cooperation.

11:25 AM: Earlier in the morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired the BRICS Summit plenary session on Monday morning and delivered an opening speech, in which he stressed on striking a balance between the speed of growth and quality of growth.

11:21 AM: The focus needs to be on sustainable growth, the Chinese President said.

11:19 AM: PM Narendra Modi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China.

11:16 AM: Along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary East Preeti Saran, and the High Commissioner of India to China, Vijay Gokhale were also present at the session.

11:13 AM: PM Modi said women’s empowerment programmes were “productivity multipliers” that mainstream women in nation building.

11:11 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi addresses BRICS Plenary Session 2017

11:08 AM: “BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty. Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports and Information and Communications Technology (ICT),” he said.

11:05 AM: PM Narendra Modi asserted that the grouping was in a “mission-mode” to eradicate poverty and ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy and education.

11:02 AM: The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.

10:59 AM: He also urged central banks of member nation to further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement of the grouping and the International Monetary Fund.

10:56 AM: The prime minister emphasised the need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management.

Read Also: Modi China visit- India keen to bury Doklam standoff ghost

10:53 AM: WATCH- China’s stand on terrorism

10:50 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought a strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth, saying that the bloc has developed a robust framework for cooperation and contributed to the stability in a world “drifting towards uncertainty”.

10:45 AM: Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China’s Xiamen city, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS — Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

10:40 AM: He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

10:35 AM: Jingpng has said, “BRICS should uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations, firmly support multilateralism, work for greater democracy in international relations, and oppose hegemonism and power politics.”

Read Also: Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit: From poverty to gender equality, here is what PM said at his Plenary Session speech

10:30 AM: PM Narendra Modi has spoken about an array of issues at BRICS Summit 2017

10:28 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi has addressed the Plenary session of BRICS Summit 2017

10:25 AM: “I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide. When dialogue, consultation and negotiation are conducted to create conditions for achieving a political settlement of issues such as Syria, Libya and the Palestine-Israel conflict, the flame of war can be put out, and displaced refugees will eventually return to their homes,” Jinping said.

10:21 AM: Through this statement, it becomes clear that Pakistan’s close ally, China, has somewhat adopted a dual strategy on tackling terrorism by not mentioning Islamabad even after U.S. President Donald Trump accused it of providing safe havens to terror groups, which is a serious threat to South Asia and to the international community.

10:18 AM: Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about adopting a “holistic” approach of terrorism that includes addressing “symptoms and root causes”, but avoided naming Pakistan, indicating he wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen.

10:14 AM: WATCH- This Chinese journalist sings a Hindi song

#WATCH: Reporter with China Radio, Tang Yuangai sings a Hindi song during the #BRICSSummit in Xiamen (China) pic.twitter.com/dSi3ewzYy3 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

10:10 AM: PM Narendra Modi has welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity.

10:07 AM: A strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs, says PM Modi.

10:04 AM: We need to mainstream our youth in our joint initiatives; scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices, says PM Modi.

10:02 AM: PM Narendra Modi has emphasized on the need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanization and disaster management – continuing dialogue at Goa

10:00 AM: BRICS countries can work closely with International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda, says PM Modi

9:57 AM: Affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations. Renewable energy is particularly important, says PM Narendra Modi.

9:55 AM: Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF, says PM Modi.

9:53 AM: A strong BRICS partnership and innovation I am sure will be the instrument for progress: PM Modi

9:52 AM: PM urges early creation of BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign & corporate entities of developing countries, says PM Modi.

9:51 AM: Our women’s empowerment programmes are productivity multipliers that mainstream women in nation building, says PM Modi.

9:50 AM: We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education, says the Prime Minister

9:49 AM: Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT, says PM Modi.

9:48 AM: BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty: PM Modi.

9:47 AM: Cooperation important for peace and development, says PM Modi at the BRICS Plenary Session in Xiamen, China

9:46 AM: NDB has started disbursing loans in pursuit to mobilize sources of infrastructure and sustainable development in BRICS countries, says the Prime Minister.

9:45 AM: BRICS cooperation is significant, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

9:43 AM: Trade and economy are the foundation of our relation, says PM Modi at BRICS Plenary session.

9:34 AM: PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, which is among the five counties -Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan – invited by China as the part of BRICS outreach exercise.

9:32 AM: PM Modi was also greeted by a group of Indians on his arrival at the hotel.

9:29 AM: Yesterday, PM Modi in his departure statement had said “India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security”.

9:26 AM: The prime minister had also said he was looking forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, being hosted by Xi on September 5.

9:24 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

9:20 AM: Our ever closer ties with rest of the world require that we 5countries play a more active part in global governance, said Xi Jinping.

9:18 AM: Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

9:16 AM: Pleased to note important consensus reached at leadership level on closer people to people exchanges, being translated into reality, says Chinese President

9:13 AM: China to contribute US$4mn to NDB project preparation facility to support business operation and long term development of the bank, says Chinese President

9:10 AM: China to launch plan for BRICS countries with 500 mn Grand to facilitate policy exchange and practical cooperation in economy and trade, says Chinese President

9:07 AM: Take a look at the twitter of Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar

#BRICS2017 Leaders pose for group photograph ahead of their restricted talks pic.twitter.com/f4f6x9lDQd — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2017

9:05 AM: We should speak with one voice and jointly present our solutions to issues concerning international peace and development, says Chinese President.

9:03 AM: Despite our differences in national conditions, our 5 countries are in similar stage of development and share same development cause, says Xi Jinping

9:00 AM: As the world undergoes profound changes, BRICS cooperation has become more important, says Chinese President Xi Jinping.

8:57 AM: Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi displayed bonhomie.

8:54 AM: Apart from the restricted, the leaders will participate in the plenary during which they will explore ways to enhance cooperation within the members of the grouping in key areas. They will also deliberate on international issues of significance, including global economy and challenges.

8:51 AM: The Summit will end with the adoption of a Xiamen declaration, which will capture the essence of the deliberations and future road map.

8:48 AM: BRICS plenary session has begun in Xiamen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders are attending the event.

8:44 AM: The BRICS Summit has begun with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who received the leaders of Brazil, Russia and South Africa ahead of the restricted meeting of the grouping.

8:40 AM: Modi was the third leader to reach the convention centre, venue of the 9th BRICS Summit in this port city of China and was followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi tomorrow.

8:37 AM: The Summit will be the first gathering when the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet after New Delhi and Beijing decided on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area on August 28 after over a two month standoff between them.

8:34 AM: WATCH- All you want to know about BRICS Summit 2017

BRICS summit all set to begin in Xiamen, China. Watch details. #ModiAtBRICS pic.twitter.com/pgcgYjgWpc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2017

8:30 AM: Asked about China’s comments that it will not be appropriate to discuss Pakistan’s counter-terrorism records at the BRICS summit at Xiamen, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said he cannot pre-empt what Modi will say during his interventions at the restricted and plenary sessions of the summit.

8:27 AM: But he asserted that India’s position on terrorism has been very clear and it has been raising the issue at various multilateral forums.

8:24 AM: “We noticed that India, when it comes to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism, has some concerns. I don’t think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at BRICS summit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said ahead of the Summit.

8:22 AM: According to sources, India is expected to flag its concerns over terrorism.

8:20 AM: WATCH- Here is what to expect from PM Narendra Modi’s visit to China for BRICS Summit 2017

8:16 AM: On August 28, External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area.

8:13 AM: The sense is that India wants to put behind the Dokalam bitterness and move ahead.

8:10 AM: Xi, while inaugurating the BRICS business council, also called on BRICS countries to take a constructive part in the process of resolving geopolitical “hotspot issues” and make due contributions.

8:07 AM: India is also expected to raise its concerns over terrorism at the BRICS Summit, with Modi asserting that the grouping has to make important contributions in upholding peace and security, and address global challenges.

8:02 AM: PM Modi and President Xi are expected to meet on Tuesday, nearly a week after the two countries announced resolution of the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff.

8:00 AM: Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi has arrived at Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport for 9th BRICS 2017.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Read Also: BRICS must uphold value of diplomacy to resolve hotspot issues: Xi Jinping

7:56 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi in BRICS Summit 2017

7:53 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend meeting with BRICS Business Council and Signing Ceremony in Xiamen

7:50 AM: PM Narendra Modi will be attending BRICS plenary session, opening ceremony of BRICS Cultural

7:47 AM: Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday underscored that the BRICS must uphold the value of diplomacy to resolve “hotspot issues” as the leaders of the grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in Xiamen for the Summit, which has started this morning.

7:45 AM: ‘Xi also appeared to take a reconciliatory tone when he, without directly referring to the recent Dokalam standoff with India, underlined that “peace and development” should be the underpin to resolve issues as the world does not want “conflict and confrontation.”Festival in Xiamen.

7:43 AM: Chinese President Xi Jinping has welcomed BRICS leaders at the International Conference Center in Xiamen.

7:40 AM: Watch- PM Modi is being welcomed at BRICS Summit 2017

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the International Conference Center in China’s Xiamen for the welcome ceremony #BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/8cOE2kxjqb — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

7:36 AM: WATCH- PM Modi attends BRICS Summit 2017

#WATCH: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen #BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/LROnlBf2xY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

7:34 AM: BRICS leaders have posed for a group photograph at the International Conference Center in Xiamen, China.

7:32 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Conference Center in Xiamen in BRICS Summit 2017.

Image courtesy: ANI

7:31 AM: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at International Conference Center in Xiamen for the welcome ceremony of BRICS Summit 2017.

7:30 AM: It has been learnt that PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer in Xiamen on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2017.

7:28 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at International Conference Center for welcome ceremony of BRICS Summit