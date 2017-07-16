Museum in honour of A P J Abdul Kalam to be inaugurated on July 27

A museum in honour of late President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam will be inaugurated at Peikarambur area here on July 27, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said today. (PTI)

A museum in honour of late President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam will be inaugurated at Peikarambur area here on July 27, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said today. The museum would come up on a 3.45-acre site and would also house a planetorium, he told reporters after inspecting ongoing works in the area. Radhakrishnan hoped future generations would draw inspiration after visiting the museum and added that it would become a ‘holy place’ for one and all. Referring to the vexed fishermen’s issue,he said 42 boats of Indian fishermen had been released after the matter was taken up with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that another 100 would be released soon. He said the Centre would give 750 boats to Tamil Nadu fishermen under a central government sponsored scheme.

The minister said steps were being taken by the Prime Minister to solve the problem of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen straying into each nation’s territorial waters. He criticised opposition parties for saying that diplomatic action should be taken to solve the issue, saying that would not work. Referring to road works in Tamil Nadu, he said work was underway on four laning the Madurai-Paramakudi stretch and added that Rs 600 crore would be sanctioned for four laning the Paramakudi-Rameswaram sector. The road on Pamban bridge would also be made four lane, he said.