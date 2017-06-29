Modi minister mocks Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, urinates in full public view; pic goes viral

A viral photo on internet showing Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh urinating in public.

A photo of Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh urinating in public is going viral on the internet. In the picture, the minister from Bihar is seen urinating in public on the wall of a building even as his security guards and others are present around. The time, date and location where the picture was taken is not yet clear.

Financial Express cannot verify the authenticity of the viral photo which has surprised everyone. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is one of the biggest mission undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last three years. As part of the mission, the government aims to make India an open defecation free country in a few years. The government also claims that thousands of villages across the country have already become open defecation free since Modi government came to power in 2014.

गोदी मीडिया का कोई पत्रकार इस पर टीवी बहस कराएगा- लालबत्ती वाली गाड़ी से उतरकर दीवार के किनारे खुले में … है किसी में हिम्मत? http://t.co/mtYjSOF2qb — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 29, 2017

However, this viral pic of the Union minister shows that making India a ‘swachh’ (clean) country is not an easy task and the leaders need to lead from the front. If this viral pic is authentic, Radha Mohan Singh has certainly mocked PM Modi’s cleanliness mission.

AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia also retweeted the viral pic and asked if any media house would hold a debate on this on TV.

In a bid to promote toilet usage across the country, the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation had come out with an aggressive new campaign called ‘Darwaza Band’ on May 30 this year. The campaign has been supported by the World Bank. It is being rolled out countrywide. A release of the ministry had then said, “It is designed to encourage behaviour change in men who have toilets but are not using them.”