Modi China Visit BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: China is ready to work with India, Xi Jinping to PM

Modi China Visit BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi has met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Xiamen. The meeting comes days after recent Dokalam stand off between New Delhi and Beijing. The bilateral meeting between these two leaders is likely to focus on repairing the damage done to the relationship, and also on “confidence-building” measures. In the tense standoff, the rhetoric from Beijing was perceived to be extremely hostile. Attempts will be made to “bury” the incident that has cast a shadow on the Sino-India relationship.

In a crucial development yesterday, China signed up on India’s initiative to name two Pakistan-based terrorist groups, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, in the Xiamen declaration, while expressing “concern” on security situation in the region. This is the first time that these terrorist groups have been named in a BRICS declaration. From India’s point of view, naming LeT and JeM is a major breakthrough as in the recent past, China has blocked the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Modi China Visit BRICS Summit

11:42 AM: Counter terrorism issues were taken up during the course of BRICS, they were not discussed in this meeting: FS Jaishankar on Modi-Xi meet

11:40 AM: Discussion constructive. Agreed at Astana that will not let differences become disputes, that was reaffirmed: FS Jaishankar on PM Modi- President Xi Jinping meet

11:38 AM: It is natural that there will be areas of difference between two neighbours. Efforts should be made to find a solution: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

11:36 AM: The meeting lasted for one hour, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

11:32 AM: Indian officials had earlier indicated that the two leaders were expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures. The sense is that both countries want to “move on” after the standoff.

11:28 AM: Earlier, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

11:26 AM: The meeting comes amid diplomatic efforts by the two sides to overcome the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector.

11:23 AM: The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army.

11:20 AM: On August 28, India’s External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area.

11:18 AM: China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the 5 principles of Panchsheel: Chinese President Xi-Jinping to PM Narendra Modi

11:14 AM: A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries: China President Xi Jinping to PM Narendra Modi in Xiamen

11:10 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Dokalam standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

11:06 AM: PM Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier in the day, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here.

11:03 AM: The Prime Minister, accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city.

11:00 AM: India and China are each other’s major neighbors, we are also two of the world’s largest and emerging countries: President Xi Jinping to PM Narendra Modi

10:56 AM: China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel: Chinese President XI Jinping to PM Modi

10:53 AM: The 30-minute meeting between PM Modi and China President Xi Jinping has ended.

10:47 AM: I want to thank you and your team, says PM Narendra Modi to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

10:43 AM: WATCH- PM Modi meets China President Xi Jinping

10:40 AM: Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the demise of Arunachal Pradesh’s Health Minister, Shri Jomde Kena and extended condolences to his family and supporters.

10:37 AM: Earlier in the morning, President Xi Jinping said that emerging market economies and developing countries have become the “main engine” of world economic growth, as he announced that China will provide USD 500 million to help such nations.

10:34 AM: The bilateral meet between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has begun, according to reports

10:32 AM: PM Narendra Modi has pitched for organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management.

10:30 AM: BRICS countries should deepen coordination on important global matters and quicken global economic governance reform, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

10:27 AM: Speaking at the BRICS summit in the southeastern Chinese city Xiamen, Xi also said BRICS countries have made smooth progress on anti-terrorism and internet security cooperation.

10:24 AM: PM Narendra Modi is holding bilateral meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

10:20 AM: WATCH- Full speech of PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2017

10:16 AM: Calling for an inclusive world, where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream, PM Modi said, “The countries present here together will have an impact on the world. So it is our sovereign duty that whatever we do should make a better world brick-by-brick through BRICS.”

10:13 AM: Our ‘no strings attached’ cooperation model is driven purely by requirements of partner countries: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS developing nations dialogue.

10:10 AM: PM Narendra Modi is holding bilateral meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China

10:05 AM: BRICS Summit- Top developments so far

10:02 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a coordinated action and cooperation from the BRICS member-countries to counter the threats posed by terrorism and cyber crimes.

9:59 AM: “The BRICS member-countries should form collective policies and actions on the following and noble commitments: First, creating a safe world by an organised and coordinated action and cooperation in areas on three issues – counter-terrorism, cyber security and disaster management,” Prime Minister Modi said, while addressing the ‘Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries’ in Xiamen.

9:55 AM: Prime Minister Modi said the development agenda of the BRICS countries lies with “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

9:52 AM: “The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and we need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change,” Prime Minister Modi added.

9:48 AM: PM Narendra Modi has spoken at Dialogue: I am pleased to exchange perspectives with you on shared priority of achieving comprehensive sustainable development

9:45 AM: PM suggests that BRICS leadership for global transformation can be achieved through Ten Noble Commitments; take a look

9:43 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi addresses at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue in Xiamen

9:40 AM: India has a long tradition of partnerships with fellow developing countries, while pursuing our own aspirations for growth, says PM Narendra Modi

9:36 AM: Our programmes are geared to accomplish these priority goals in a time-bound manner: PM Narendra Modi

9:24 AM: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank (NDB) to ensure greater cooperation among BRICS countries. In his remarks during talks between the BRICS Business Council and BRICS leaders attending the ninth BRICS summit, Xi praised the achievements of the council and the NDB.

9:20 AM: The Business Council comprising business organisations from all the five countries has done a lot in the fields of e-commerce, technical development, standard setting, and the experience sharing in the digital economy, he said. Xi noted that the Sanghai-headquartered NDB has developed new projects with the opening of its African regional centre.

9:10 AM: As the BRICS leaders have agreed to work for the next “golden decade” of cooperation, the Business Council and the NDB should make use of that opportunity, Xi said.

9:07 AM: PM Narendra Modi has called for an inclusive world, where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream.

9:03 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi’s address at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue

9:00 AM: We need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change, says PM Narendra Modi.

8:58 AM: We need coordinated action and cooperation in areas such as counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management, says PM Narendra Modi

8:55 AM: PM Narendra Modi highlights India’s growing engagement with Africa in multiple sectors and the International Solar Alliance at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue.

8:52 AM: Our development agenda lies with ‘Sabka sath Sabka vikas’, says PM Modi.

8:47 AM: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation for Common Development.

8:44 AM: WATCH- PM Narendra Modi’s address

8:42 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks on bilateral ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

8:37 AM: The Prime Minister and other leaders of the BRICS bloc adopted the Xiamen Declaration at the ninth edition of BRICS Summit on Monday.

8:32 AM: The leaders of BRICS – a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, for the first time, named Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network in a strongly-worded declaration condemning terror.

8:27 AM: Earlier, both leaders met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet at Astana in June.

8:22 AM: The meeting comes days after India and China called off their troops after a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam Plateau. The two leaders had greeted each other with a warm handshake and broad smiles before the start of the BRICS Plenary Session at Xiamen on Monday.

8:10 AM: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have arrived at Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries in Xiamen.

7:35 AM: PM Narendra Modi has arrived at International Conference Centre in Xiamen for group photo of BRICS leaders and leaders of guest countries.

6:30 AM: This meeting will be the first between two leaders after the end of Doklam standoff, Indian Express said.

6:25 AM: PM Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chines President Xi Jinping today at around 10: 00 AM.