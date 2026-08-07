SpaceX is preparing to build world’s largest semiconductor factories in the world in Grimes County, Texas. The project, which is known as Terafab, marks a major expansion of the firm’s manufacturing presence in the state. The first phase alone will include a capital investment of more than $16.8 billion. It is also expected to create at least 3,000 new jobs, many of them for residents.

SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk mentioned, “We’re now embarking on the most epic chip-building effort, combining logic, advanced packaging, and memory all under one roof in Grimes County, Texas. The Terafab is bringing cutting-edge manufacturing in America, creating thousands of high-paying jobs in the Lone Star State.”

In a separate post on X, he added, “Terafab Texas will be the largest and most valuable building on Earth by far. And it will be stunningly beautiful.”

All about Terafab

Terafab is a large, vertically integrated chip manufacturing plant. This means the entire process of making advanced semiconductors, from production to packaging and testing, will take place under one roof.

The planned facility will span more than 100 million square feet. It will manufacture chips for Tesla’s Optimus robots and self-driving Cybercabs, as well as high-power chips required for SpaceX’s future space-based data centres.

As per the SpaceX official release, the combined demand from SpaceX and Tesla for computing power is expected to surpass 1 terawatt. It is far more than current global chip supply can meet. This shortage is the main reason behind the company’s decision to build its own plant.

In a post on X, Tesla stated, “Both Tesla & SpaceX will require more chips than current & future global production can supply. This is why we are building the largest chip manufacturing facility ever, to produce over 1 terawatt of compute per year. The future is built in Texas.”

3,000 new job opportunities for local people

The first phase of Terafab will create 3,000 jobs. These roles will be for engineers, plant operators and technicians. SpaceX has stated that many of these positions are likely to filled by residents of Grimes County and nearby Brazos County. At the company’s other Texas sites, between 60% and 80% of new hires have typically been local residents.

The project is expected to create construction jobs and opportunities for local suppliers and contractors during the building phase.

Terafab Texas will be the largest and most valuable building on Earth by far.



And it will be stunningly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4NweOqTL7y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2026

Greg Abbott on SpaceX’s expansion plan

Governor Greg Abbott stated, “ Texas is where big ideas grow even bigger. I congratulate SpaceX on this significant expansion of their investment in our great state. The first-of-its -kind Terafab facility will expedite chip production in Texas at an unprecedented scale, create thousands of good-paying jobs in Grimes County. He also added that “it will expand economic opportunity for generations of Texans across Southeast Texas and beyond.”

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SpaceX posted on X, “The foundation for an exciting future are being built in Texas. Next up: Terafab.”

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III termed the project as “a generational change for Grimes County.”

How Texas is backing the project

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s official statement, the project has received a $30 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund. It also qualifies under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation (JETI) program. Local school districts have entered into agreements related to the project, stating they consider it as a chance to expand career opportunities for students.

SpaceX already has a crucial presence in Texas, with its headquarters in Starbase and a Starlink factory in Bastrop. The firm selected Grimes County because of available land, skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and the state’s business-friendly environment.

SpaceX has also announced that the firm has committed to environmental measures, including using water from Gibbons Creek Reservoir instead of local groundwater and treating wastewater on-site.

The Terafab plant is one of the largest manufacturing projects announced in Texas in recent years. It aims to bring advanced chip production back to the United States while creating thousands of jobs for people in the region.