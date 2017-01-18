MIT team in India to study urbanisation

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is geared up to bolster professional partnerships, expand study abroad programmes and initiate research collaborations with selected universities in the US.

“With this vision, the School of Architecture and Planning, MIT and Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, IIT Kharagpur have come together to collaborate for the India Practicum programme,” the statement said. The broad objective of the programme is to “critically study urbanisation in the current developing world, where the concept is no longer limited to the precincts of what are administratively defined as cities”.

Around 15 MIT students are currently in Santiniketan in West Bengal for the programme. The study tours will culminate in a two-day colloquium at MIT in May where IIT students and faculty are invited. “Future possibilities include credit course at IIT at undergraduate and post graduate level and MoU between the institutes,” the statement added.