Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, youngest girl from Andra Pradesh to climb Mt Stok Kangri

Kaamya was introduced to mountaineering even before she started to walk. (Facebook/Kaamya Karthikeyan)

A 10-year-old girl has created a record by climbing the high ranges of the Himalayas. Kaamya Karthikeyan, who hails from Visakhapatnam, scaled Mount Stok Kangri ( 20,187 ft) on August 4. Mount Stok Kangri is usually trekked by advanced mountaineers, according to Times of India. Kaamya, a daughter of a Navy officer, is also the youngest girl from AP to reach the Everest base camp on May 1. Her father, S Karthikeyan told TOI that after reaching the summit, following a 12-hour walk, Kaamya’s only reaction was, ‘It has been a long day.” To say good luck to an Indian Navy team for their summit attempt, Kaamya trekked to the base camp. Kollu Ravindra, AP minister for sports flagged her expedition.

Kaamya was introduced to mountaineering even before she started to walk. She would be carried by her adventurous parents on a baby sling. By the time she was 3-years-old, she trekked the Sahyadris and later braved Rajgad near Pune, with her parents.

In May 2015, Kaamya climbed her first summit to Chandrashila at 12,000 ft. At the age of seven, Kaamya had completed her high-altitude Himalayan treks ranging from 11,000 ft to 16,500 ft. She scaled Har ki Dun, Roopkund, Chandrashila, Kedarkantha etc. In one of her birthday’s, she asked her father to organise a trek for her and her friends on Dolphin Hill, the report added.

In the month of May this year, another six youngsters from Andhra Pradesh climbed the Mount Everest to become the first non-Chinese team to open the route in that season.