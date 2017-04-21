MCD election 2017: Twitterati rage after Arvind Kejriwal makes shocking ‘dengue threat’

Kejriwal on Friday afternoon while speaking to the media said that if people of Delhi vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, they will have only themselves to blame and their children will fall prey to dengue. (Source: PTI)

MCD election 2017: Just days ahead of the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again found himself in the centre of a self-generated controversy. Kejriwal on Friday afternoon while speaking to the media said that if people of Delhi vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, they will have only themselves to blame if their children fall prey to dengue. The Delhi CM thereafter took to Twitter and said, “If you (citizens) vote for the BJP and if your child falls prey to dengue, then you will be responsible, because you voted for a party that represents dengue, chikungunya, mosquitoes….”

In a Times Now video, Kejriwal said that the BJP has failed to clean the national capital and clear mosquitoes in the past 10 years that it has been in control of the MCD and if again it comes into power, the filth will continue for the next five years. Soon after Kejriwal’s statement against the BJP came out, it sparked reactions on Twitter. Here are some spectacular ones on the Delhi chief minister:

@alkagurha #Kejriwal is determined to take stupidity to a whole new level. Never ceases to amaze me. And to think he’s supposed 2 b an #IITian — Darth Devilish (@DarthDevilish) April 21, 2017

Seriously! Kejriwal has taken political dirt to a new level. Imagine cursing voters with dengue! Come on Delhi, isko dikha do uski aukaat http://t.co/pjCmVhMu1h — Big Bong Theory (@BigBongTheory) April 21, 2017

Whenever Kejriwal ask to meet that guy who does AAP’s internal survey after election pic.twitter.com/1JZXd1wKOp — अमृत सन्देश (@wt_is_twiter) April 21, 2017

@TimesNow @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal To remove the dirt from Delhi remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM of Delhi would be the best choice n let him go for vipasna forever. — G.M.KEDIA (@GMKEDIA) April 21, 2017

No difference between mosquito n kejriwal. Both make people suffer. http://t.co/lj7VsU0ymE — Mariner Capt.Sanjay (@sharsanj) April 21, 2017

My failure in Exams is not my fault

It’s the question paper which was tough

~arvind kejriwal

#DramaQueenKejriwal — Deep Sethi (@DeepSethi01) April 21, 2017

KEJRIWAL is such a dolt! Threatening Delhi with dengue? We’ve had him for two years and some and it’s like living with Ebola and Zika???????????? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) April 21, 2017

Narendra Modi when asked why he never mentions Kejriwal in his speeches pic.twitter.com/APsFwLskGT — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) April 14, 2017

Congratulations to AAP for becoming the 1st ruling party in India to loose their deposit in a by-poll. Efforts of Kejriwal have borne fruit! — Arnaab (@Arnab_Goswamii) April 13, 2017

Kejriwal: I am a dengue mosquito. I will bite BJP and Congress.

Gunda part 2 writer is born. — Amrut Thobbi (@amrutti) April 21, 2017

In a report by News18.com, BJP leader Nupur Sharma said that health is one of the major concern in the state but Delhi CM is always absent from the state. “If BJP was responsible then court would have pulled up the BJP and not Delhi government,” she added.