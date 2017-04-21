  3. MCD election 2017: Twitterati rage after Arvind Kejriwal makes shocking ‘dengue threat’

MCD election 2017: Twitterati rage after Arvind Kejriwal makes shocking ‘dengue threat’

Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday afternoon while speaking to the media, said that if people of Delhi vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, they will have only themselves to blame and their children will fall prey dengue.

By: | Published: April 21, 2017 7:33 PM
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, MCD Polls, Delhi elections, BJP, Congress, Arvind kejriwal dengue jibe, kejriwal attacks bjp Kejriwal on Friday afternoon while speaking to the media said that if people of Delhi vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, they will have only themselves to blame and their children will fall prey to dengue. (Source: PTI)

MCD election 2017: Just days ahead of the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again found himself in the centre of a self-generated controversy. Kejriwal on Friday afternoon while speaking to the media said that if people of Delhi vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, they will have only themselves to blame if their children fall prey to dengue. The Delhi CM thereafter took to Twitter and said, “If you (citizens) vote for the BJP and if your child falls prey to dengue, then you will be responsible, because you voted for a party that represents dengue, chikungunya, mosquitoes….”

In a Times Now video, Kejriwal said that the BJP has failed to clean the national capital and clear mosquitoes in the past 10 years that it has been in control of the MCD and if again it comes into power, the filth will continue for the next five years. Soon after Kejriwal’s statement against the BJP came out, it sparked reactions on Twitter. Here are some spectacular ones on the Delhi chief minister:

In a report by News18.com, BJP leader Nupur Sharma said that health is one of the major concern in the state but Delhi CM is always absent from the state. “If BJP was responsible then court would have pulled up the BJP and not Delhi government,” she added.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top