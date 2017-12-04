Max Hospital Case: Two accused doctors sacked, cops to question MS, GM

Max Hospital terminates the two accused doctors (Source: PTI)

After the huge backlash that the upscale Max hospital (Delhi) suffered due to a case of medical negligence wherein a newborn was wrongly declared dead, it has sacked the two accused doctors, Dr A.P. Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta. This action has been taken on the basis of “our initial discussions with the expert group and as a reflection of our commitment to higher standards of care,” the statement said. The hospital authorities added: “We wish to clarify that this action should not presuppose finding of any lapse by the expert group and should not be construed in any way to be anything other than an expression of our continued commitment to providing quality healthcare.” The hospital, however, said that the move did not indicate the probe panel had indeed found a lapse. As per a tweet by ANI, an after-inquiry report by a team formed by members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and those of the hospital will be filed in this case.

Delhi police have also sent a separate notice to MS and GM of Max Hospital respectively. The police will be questioning them and recording their statements for investigation purposes. A case has also been filed under the IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Earlier on Saturday, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and if need be, Max Hospital’s license would be revoked. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also sought a detailed report in this matter.

For those who are unaware of the case, on November 30, a 22-week pregnant woman gave birth to twins but they were declared dead by the hospital soon after. The hospital handed over the bodies of the twins to the family in plastic bags, to be taken for burial. On the way to the crematorium, the parents realised that one of the babies was squirming in its package. The baby was breathing, but needed critical medical care and had to be kept in an incubator. It is alleged that the hospital later asked for Rs 50 lakh for keeping the surviving baby in the nursery for three months.