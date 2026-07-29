Andhra Pradesh posted a remarkable turnaround in renewable energy, adding 3,865.63 MW in 2025-26, nearly four times the 1,085.15 MW added in the previous financial year. The surge positioned the state among India’s fastest-growing renewable energy destinations and underlined its renewed push to become a major clean-energy hub.

According to data tabled by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the Lok Sabha on July 27, the state’s capacity addition jumped sharply in FY26 after several years of modest growth. Andhra Pradesh added just 125.42 MW in 2021-22, 148.62 MW in 2022-23 and 59.15 MW in 2023-24, before crossing the 1 GW mark in 2024-25 and then accelerating to nearly 3.9 GW in 2025-26, said a news report of PTI.

The official government release called the rise a nearly four-fold increase and said the figures reflect an unprecedented surge in the state’s clean-energy transition. The data was shared in response to an unstarred question raised by Dr MK Vishnu Prasad, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy destinations in the country, with renewable energy capacity addition witnessing an unprecedented surge under the present government. Data tabled by the union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the Lok… pic.twitter.com/GsV9klJ5e6 — United News of India (@uniindianews) July 27, 2026

From policy reset to renewable energy boom: Andhra Pradesh reclaims growth

The turnaround has been credited to investor-friendly policies, faster project clearances, better implementation and large-scale investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Officials said Andhra Pradesh has rapidly become a preferred destination for renewable projects, supporting both the state economy and India’s broader clean-energy transition.

Minister Nara Lokesh said the revival of the sector had been “nothing short of remarkable.” In a post on X, he said the previous government had “recklessly cancelled Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)” and presided over years of stagnation, but that the current administration had restored investor confidence and put the state back on a growth path.

Lokesh added, “Today, AP is one of India’s fastest-growing renewable energy destinations. This renewed momentum belongs to every investor, entrepreneur and worker who believed in our vision.” He further stated that the government was “just getting started” and invited global industry leaders to partner with Andhra Pradesh in building India’s clean-energy future.

Our turnaround of Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy sector has been nothing short of remarkable. After the previous government recklessly cancelled Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and presided over years of stagnation in renewable capacity addition, we have restored investor… https://t.co/OZbfHMff5W — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 27, 2026

His remarks framed the surge not just as a capacity statistic but as a broader policy and confidence story, linking the state’s clean-energy push to jobs, investment and industrial growth.

Rs 10 lakh crore investment plan makes Andhra a key driver of India’s clean energy future

The Union government also told Parliament (Lok Sabha) that India has already achieved 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of the 2030 target. It also said the country remains on track to reach 500 GW of installed non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030.

That national backdrop gives Andhra Pradesh’s numbers added significance, since the state’s rapid growth contributes directly to India’s renewable expansion goals. Officials said the state’s rise reinforces its role in supporting the country’s clean-energy ambitions while creating investment and employment opportunities.

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Andhra Pradesh’s latest capacity surge also ties into its larger clean-energy roadmap. In May, the state government accelerated implementation of its ‘Integrated Clean Energy Policy,’ under which it aims to attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments across renewable energy, storage, green hydrogen, transmission and manufacturing ecosystems by 2029.