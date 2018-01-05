Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict LIVE: RJD chief likely to be sentenced today by CBI court in Ranchi

Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict LIVE: The special CBI court had on December 23 convicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav and 15 others in a case relating to the multi-million-rupee fodder scam. (PTI)

Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict LIVE: The quantum of sentence for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in a fodder scam case which was supposed to be announced by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday, was postponed. Yesterday the judge had heard the counsel of the first five convicts. Lalu is the sixth convict in the alphabetical order. Deferring the sentencing for the second day in a row, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh said he would decide today whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court. To this, Prasad said he was for personal appearance and assured that there would be no slogans raised in the courtroom by his supporters. The special CBI court had on December 23 convicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and 15 others in a case relating to the multi-million-rupee fodder scam. However, seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted. Lalu has been convicted in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs. 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. The RJD chief has already been convicted in another fodder scam- Chaibasa treasury- case in which he is out on bail but the conviction cost him his Lok Sabha seat. He has been disqualified from contesting elections.

Track live updates of Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam verdict here:

8: 51 am: Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.

8: 48 am: The judge also said he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate. With the court room packed, the judge asked the advocates not connected with the fodder scam case to leave.

8: 42 am: The court had a day before served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising in TV channels the December 23 conviction of Prasad in the fodder scam case.

8: 37 am: Deferring the sentencing for the second day in a row, CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh said he would decide tomorrow whether the sentence would be given over video conference or in the court. To this, Prasad said he was for personal appearance and assured that there would be no slogans raised in the courtroom by his supporters.

8: 30 am: A special court today deferred the sentencing of Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case till tomorrow when it is likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court with the judge saying he also received phone calls from the RJD chief’s well- wishers.