Lalu defends son Tej Pratap over shocking ‘skin Narendra Modi alive’ remark; what he said

Tej Pratap Yadav with his father Lalu Prasad during a function in Bihar. (Source: Express archive)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday threatened to skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi alive after Lalu’s VVIP security cover was downgraded. Defending his son’s statement Lalu Prasad said that Tej Pratap was bound to ‘react’ after knowing about the ‘conspiracy’. Tej Pratap while responding to a question on withdrawal of the RJD chief’s Z-plus VIP security cover, had said that there is a murder conspiracy against his father and that he will flay the Prime Minister. Tej Pratap said, “Yeh murder karane ki saazish rachi jaa rahi hai. Unko moohtod jawab hum denge. Narendra Modi ji ka khaal udhedva denge (There is a murder conspiracy against Lalu Prasad Yadav. We will give them a befitting reply. We will flay Narendra Modiji).”On which Lalu reacted while saying that if a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against and that his security is being revoked, he will certainly react. However, the RJD chief said that he does not approve of what his son said.

While speaking to reporters in Patna, he said that he had spoken to Tej Pratap to not speak anything like that again in future. “If a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against, his security is being revoked, he will react. I don’t approve of this. I have spoken to him to not speak anything like that again,” he said, reported the Indian Express. While commenting on his security cover being downgraded, Lalu Prasad said he senses a conspiracy against him. He was quoted as saying,”If Narendra Modi thinks I will be scared, I won’t. All the people, even the children of Bihar will protect me.”

After the news of scaling down Lalu’s security cover came into light, Tej Pratap took to Twitter and said the downgrade of security cover is “dirty politics of the Centre and a conspiracy to kill Lalu”. He added if anything happens to the RJD chief, it is going to be the responsibility of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

आदरणीय श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव जी के सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़, केन्द्र की गन्दी राजनीति, उनकी हत्या कराने की साजिश। भगवान न करे लेकिन अगर आदरणीय श्री @laluprasadrjd जी को एक खरोच भी आई तो इसके जिम्मेदार नरेंद्र मोदी और नीतीश कुमार होंगे.. — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 27, 2017

#WATCH: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap responds to question on his father’s security downgrade, says, ‘Narendra Modi Ji ka khaal udhedva lenge’ pic.twitter.com/FER7rIBjoK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

The decision to withdraw Lalu Prasad’s security was taken after the Union home ministry recently reviewed the threat levels of various VVIP protectees. The former Bihar chief minister will now be guarded by an armed commando squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover. Apart from Lalu, the Z-plus CRPF VIP security cover of Jitan Ram Manjhi has been withdrawn completely. He will have state police cover now.