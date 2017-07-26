Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi says it reminds of India’s military prowess

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Kargil martyrs and jawans who fought gallantly for the pride of the nation and the security of citizens during the 1999 War against Pakistan. (PTI image)

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Kargil martyrs and jawans who fought gallantly for the pride of the nation and the security of citizens during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India’s military prowess and the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe, the Prime Minister tweeted this morning. BJP chief Amit Shah yesterday felicitated war veterans at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel on Monday displayed a Bofors gun in Drass, as per ANI report. The Bofors used in the Kargil War majorly helped win the war, an Army official was quoted as saying by ANI. “The Bofor was used in the Kargil War and successfully conquered heights. It is highly capable of firing in various terrains. The gun can fire in both low angle and high angle. The gun’s maximum range is 30.9 kilometres”, he said.

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet

Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India’s military prowess & the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Captain Akhilesh Saxena present on the occasion said that the gun is the backbone of the Indian army. “They are very effective weapon in terms of capability and fire power”, he added.

He said that the gun played a crucial rule during the Kargil War, as it helped the army to capture the objectives of the enemy. Saxena said that with time, the weapons need to be revived, but Bofors are still the no.1 weapon of the Indian Army.