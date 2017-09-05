  3. Journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her Bengaluru home

Journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her Bengaluru home

Senior Karnataka Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2017 10:05 PM
Gauri Lankesh, Gauri Lankesh shot dead, gauri lankesh death, journalist gauri lakesh dead, gauri lankesh profile, gauri lankesh guns Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru, (Image: Gauri Lankesh/Facebook)
Senior Karnataka Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Times Now and India Today reported. The journalist was out on bail in a defamation case. The court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC-II) V L Amar had convicted Gauri Lankesh in two separate judgments pronounced on November 28 in Hubbali and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, IE reports. However, the JMFC court had also granted the journalist bail to file a plea in a higher court.

The News Minute, quoting police, reports that Gauri got out of her car to open the gate of her house, when assailants shot her. As per the report, the bullets penetrated her chest and she was killed on the spot. Gauri was the daughter of writer, translator and journalist P Lankesh. Gauri was noted for her work in both Kannada and English.

Watch | This is a professional hit on a journalist, says Vir Sanghvi on Gauri Lankesh

Watch | This kind of monstrous behaviour is totally intolerable; This is tragic and my heart goes out to her family: Kiran M Shaw on Gauri Lankesh

“There has been a shootout at #GauriLankesh’s house this evening; she is no more. Body found in her veranda,” MN Anucheth, DCP, West Bengaluru was quoted as saying by ANI. A number of senior journalists expressed shock over the killing.

  1. S
    Seva
    Sep 6, 2017 at 1:26 am
    The shock of the death of Gauri Lankesh hasn’t sunk in yet, but I am meditating on three sacred fluids in helping me grieve her death. First is blood, her blood. I want her killers to know that through her shedding blood they have made her a martyr. We now will make all those things she stood for into a greater cause. There will be more people now reading about her and what she believed in than when she was alive. Second sacred fluid is the ink. She was a journalist and writer. In her death she has also shed ink. Not wasted spilt ink. But ink that will be used to write praises to her and her causes. There will be more ink used to write about her than all the blood in her beautiful lifeless body. The third is her brain fluid. What her killers need to understand is that she was a great woman of ideas. The difference between great and ordinary people is that extraordinary people are about ideas. Usually the greatest of people are about a g overarching idea. You cannot kill an idea.
    Reply
    1. Q
      QE2 sp
      Sep 5, 2017 at 9:41 pm
      The 70 year old India's death is going to be not from a foreign virus, but from the cancer, which currently is an inch away from reaching terminal stage. Kudos to the sheepish people whose silence has emboldened these hindu-terrorists. Even P Lankesh--her father, who was notoriously offensive in his criticisms on most (probably all) political and religious establishments--had died a natural death!
      Reply
      1. A
        Against Sick
        Sep 6, 2017 at 6:53 am
        Ohh..so Indian secularists (read fraudsters) like you have already declared the verdict. What was your secular state Govt doing? why did they not ensure her safety? Italian Mafia led party is known to kill its own people to vitiate social atmosphere. Siddharamaiah led state Govt must be answerable and should be taken to court
        Reply

