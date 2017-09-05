Journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her Bengaluru home

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru, (Image: Gauri Lankesh/Facebook)

Senior Karnataka Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Times Now and India Today reported. The journalist was out on bail in a defamation case. The court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC-II) V L Amar had convicted Gauri Lankesh in two separate judgments pronounced on November 28 in Hubbali and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, IE reports. However, the JMFC court had also granted the journalist bail to file a plea in a higher court.

The News Minute, quoting police, reports that Gauri got out of her car to open the gate of her house, when assailants shot her. As per the report, the bullets penetrated her chest and she was killed on the spot. Gauri was the daughter of writer, translator and journalist P Lankesh. Gauri was noted for her work in both Kannada and English.

Watch | This is a professional hit on a journalist, says Vir Sanghvi on Gauri Lankesh

This is a professional hit on a journalist: @virsanghvi on Gauri Lankesh pic.twitter.com/VzVhw2EFmg — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2017

Watch | This kind of monstrous behaviour is totally intolerable; This is tragic and my heart goes out to her family: Kiran M Shaw on Gauri Lankesh

This kind of monstrous behaviour is totally intolerable; This is tragic and my heart goes out to her family: Kiran M Shaw on Gauri Lankesh pic.twitter.com/shXqHZ5qYq — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2017

“There has been a shootout at #GauriLankesh’s house this evening; she is no more. Body found in her veranda,” MN Anucheth, DCP, West Bengaluru was quoted as saying by ANI. A number of senior journalists expressed shock over the killing.

Further inputs awaited