North Central Railway has announced changes to train services in September and October due to yard remodelling work at Agasod station, according to Southern Railway notification.

The work is being carried out in connection with the construction of a third line between Agasod and Bina and on the Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi section of the Jhansi Division.

The changes will include cancellation, diversion, rescheduling and regulation of several trains. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check the revised schedules before their journey.

Bengaluru-Lalkua Express among trains cancelled

Train No. 15301 KSR Bengaluru-Lalkua Express, scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 7.15 am on September 29, October 6 and October 13, 2026, will remain fully cancelled.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 15302 Lalkua-KSR Bengaluru Express, scheduled to leave Lalkua at 5.45 pm on September 26, October 3 and October 10, will also be cancelled.

The railway has also announced diversions for three services during the work period.

Train No. 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express, scheduled to depart Chennai Central at 10 pm from September 26 to October 14, will be diverted via Bhopal, Maksi, Guna and Gwalior. The train will not halt at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi during this period.

Train No. 12622 New Delhi-Dr MGR Chennai Central Tamil Nadu Superfast Express, scheduled to depart New Delhi at 9.05 pm from October 2 to October 14, will run via Gwalior, Guna, Maksi and Bhopal and skip its stoppage at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.

Andaman Express, Sampark Kranti to depart late

Train No. 12643 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.15 pm on October 13, will be diverted via Itarsi, Jabalpur, Hhancabin and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. It will skip stoppages at Bhopal and Bina.

The railway has also rescheduled two trains.

Train No. 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 5.10 am on October 14, will now depart at 9.10 am, resulting in a delay of four hours.

Train No. 12652 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madurai Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.20 am on October 15, will depart at 10.20 am, five hours later than its original schedule.

Three other trains will be regulated en route due to the engineering work.

Train No. 12648 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Coimbatore Kongu Superfast Express, scheduled to depart Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7 am on October 14, will be delayed by 1 hour 30 minutes over the Jhansi Division.

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur-Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Gorakhpur at 6.33 am on October 15, will be regulated for one hour over the Jhansi Division.

Train No. 22403 Pondicherry-New Delhi Superfast Express, scheduled to depart Pondicherry at 9.55 am on October 14, will also be delayed by one hour over the Bhopal Division.