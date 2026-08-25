Gold Rate Today in India

On 25 August 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹163,870 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹680 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹150,214 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 25 August 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹163,870 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,405, reflecting a difference of ₹26,465 or 19.26%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 19.26% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 163,870 163,190 680.00 0.42% 22 Carat 150,214 149,591 623.40 0.42% 18 Carat 122,903 122,393 510.00 0.42% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down on the day on the back of an advancement in the dollar index. A firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby denting demand. However, the yellow metal continues to trade near its three-month high level, supported by the US Treasury’s bond buyback plan.

Over the past one month, gold prices have advanced by more than 14%, as the US Treasury Secretary announced plans to double buybacks in long-dated notes in an effort to contain the rising borrowing costs.

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“Gold-backed ETFs have also recorded increased inflows in recent weeks, signaling broader market participation and strengthening investment demand,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

On the geopolitical front, uncertainties between Washington and Tehran continue to fuel inflationary concerns as oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices may extend gains in the near term, driven by US bond market interventions, which have revived debasement trade and a soft dollar. For more cues on the trajectory of the precious metal, investors will watch out for US personal consumption expenditure data due on Wednesday.

Speaking on MCX Gold outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, ” A break below Rs 162,000 will drag prices toward support at Rs 160,600-160,000, with next support at Rs158,500-158,000.”

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 164,080 ( 670.00 ) 150,407 ( 614.20 ) 123,060 ( 502.50 ) Bangalore 164,000 ( 680.00 ) 150,333 ( 623.30 ) 123,000 ( 510.00 ) Chennai 164,340 ( 670.00 ) 150,645 ( 614.20 ) 123,255 ( 502.50 ) Delhi 163,580 ( 670.00 ) 149,948 ( 614.10 ) 122,685 ( 502.50 ) Hyderabad 164,130 ( 680.00 ) 150,453 ( 623.30 ) 123,098 ( 510.00 ) Kolkata 163,650 ( 670.00 ) 150,013 ( 614.20 ) 122,738 ( 502.50 ) Mumbai 163,870 ( 680.00 ) 150,214 ( 623.40 ) 122,903 ( 510.00 ) Pune 163,870 ( 680.00 ) 150,214 ( 623.40 ) 122,903 ( 510.00 ) Surat 164,080 ( 670.00 ) 150,407 ( 614.20 ) 123,060 ( 502.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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