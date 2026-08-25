ACME Solar Holdings has won 300 MW of contracted capacity in a government auction for round-the-clock renewable power backed by battery storage, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

ACME Solar wins 300 MW SECI renewable power project

The company was declared a successful bidder in the Solar Energy Corporation of India‘s e-reverse auction under the FDRE-IX tender, which sought developers for assured peak power supply of 6,000 MWh from renewable energy projects connected to the interstate transmission system. FDRE stands for firm and dispatchable renewable energy, a format that pairs solar or wind generation with storage to deliver power on demand rather than only when the sun shines or the wind blows.

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Under the terms of the award, ACME will supply 1,200 MWh of power over a four-hour window each day, translating to 300 MW of capacity discharged at a tariff of Rs 6 per unit.

ACME Solar project: Land and grid connectivity secured

The company said it already holds the connectivity grant needed for the project and has secured a large part of the land required, which it expects will help it move faster on execution and commissioning compared with projects starting from scratch.

ACME Solar battery storage capacity to rise by 1.2 GWh

Once the power purchase agreement is signed, the project will add 1.2 GWh to ACME’s battery energy storage capacity. That will take the company’s total PPA-signed battery storage pipeline to about 15 GWh, according to the filing.

About ACME Solar

ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy company based in Gurugram, Haryana, listed on both the BSE and the NSE. The company develops solar, wind and battery storage projects across India and has been expanding its footprint in firm and dispatchable renewable energy tenders floated by state and central agencies.

ACME Solar share price today: Stock performance and returns

ACME Solar Holdings’ share price is down 2.42% as of intraday on August 25. The company’s share price has been up 10.3% in the past month. Over the past year, ACME Solar Holdings’ share price has been up 31.52%.