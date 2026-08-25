Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 25 August 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹244, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹244,290, reflecting a loss of 0.21% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,443.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 244 245 0.52 0.21% 10 gm 2,443 2,448 5.20 0.21% 1 Kg 244,290 244,810 520.00 0.21% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trading with a negative bias weighed by an advancement in the dollar index. A firm dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby denting demand. However, US bond market interventions, which have revived the debasement trade, continue to support the white metal.

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Silver prices also gained momentum, tracking the gains in gold. Over the past one month, spot silver has advanced by more than 16% in international markets. Investors now await the US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled for later this week, which will provide further cues on Fed’s monetary policy stance.

Outlook for Silver Investors

“Comex Silver settled flat, near the $69 level, as prices failed to breach the key resistance zone near $70. A sustained daily close above $70 could trigger further upside toward $72 and $75. However, if prices remain below this crucial resistance, Silver is likely to continue consolidating within the $66–$70 range, said Axis Securities in a report.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 245 ( 0.35 ) 2,448 ( 3.50 ) 244,760 ( 350.00 ) Bangalore 244 ( 0.52 ) 2,445 ( 5.20 ) 244,480 ( 520.00 ) Chennai 245 ( 0.52 ) 2,450 ( 5.20 ) 245,000 ( 520.00 ) Delhi 244 ( 0.52 ) 2,439 ( 5.20 ) 243,870 ( 520.00 ) Hyderabad 245 ( 0.52 ) 2,447 ( 5.20 ) 244,680 ( 520.00 ) Kolkata 244 ( 0.51 ) 2,440 ( 5.10 ) 243,970 ( 510.00 ) Mumbai 244 ( 0.52 ) 2,443 ( 5.20 ) 244,290 ( 520.00 ) Pune 244 ( 0.52 ) 2,443 ( 5.20 ) 244,290 ( 520.00 ) Surat 245 ( 0.51 ) 2,446 ( 5.10 ) 244,620 ( 510.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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