JDU MP Ali Anwar says conscience won’t allow him support to Nitish Kumar BJP alliance

Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony: Reacting to the news of Nitish Kumar resigning as Bihar’s Chief Minister and his alliance with the BJP, JDU MP Ali Anwar said he wouldn’t support the decision. Anwar said his conscience did not allow him to support Nitish Kumar’s decision of forming the government with the BJP, according to ANI. He said, “Nitish Kumar listened to his soul and made the decision to join BJP. If given a chance, I would propose my point of view to the party. I think the reasons why we separated from the BJP are very much evident in the present situation. The one thing we did not like about Nitish Kumar’s vision, BJP is one step ahead of that.”

Anwar told CNN News18, “While Nitish Kumar has been clear with his stand against corruption since the beginning but he also had another stand – to fight against communalism. If we see any agreement with that on his part, then we have to take a decision.”

Nitish Kumar incited a political earthquake yesterday when he resigned from the post of CM. He reasoned that he couldn’t work under the prevailing corruption in RJD with party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav. CBI had recently filed a FIR and conducted raids against Tejashwi Yadav.