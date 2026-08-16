The Air India Phuket-Delhi incident should not be reduced to either a technical failure or a pilot’s positive drug test. The more important question is whether the safety system was strong enough to ensure that one failure did not become a potential catastrophe. On August 4, the Airbus A320neo suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude, injuring 24 passengers and crew members. Airbus’ preliminary analysis indicated that hydraulic pressure was temporarily lost across all three hydraulic systems, leaving key flight controls unresponsive for about four seconds. A post-flight fault log also revealed nine warnings within roughly a minute, involving hydraulic systems, flight controls, and the autopilot. Separately, the captain tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test. There is no established causal link between the drug test and the altitude loss. But together, these developments underline the importance of multiple, independent layers of protection in an industry where the margin for error is small.

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Aviation safety is built on the assumption that machines can fail, people can make mistakes, and circumstances can deteriorate unexpectedly. Aviation relies on multiple safeguards, from backup systems and crew oversight to flight-control technology, maintenance protocols, and regulatory checks. The purpose is to ensure that a single failure does not cascade. The Phuket incident is therefore about whether each barrier worked as it should. The investigation must establish why safeguards failed, how warnings were handled, whether procedures were followed, and whether pilot screening and intervention were adequate.

That is particularly important because India’s aviation industry is expanding rapidly, with airlines adding aircraft, routes, and pilots. In such an environment, safety cannot become a compliance exercise in which airlines simply meet the minimum requirement. Air India has responded by ordering substance screening for all its pilots, going beyond the regulatory requirement for random testing of a portion of flight crew. That is useful, but the larger issue is whether safety systems should depend primarily on random checks after an incident. Substance use, fatigue, and medication involve both safety and individual privacy. Yet the cockpit is not an ordinary workplace. The responsibility placed on a pilot extends to hundreds of lives, making robust disclosure, testing, and intervention mechanisms essential. The same principle applies to aircraft systems; for instance, warnings should trigger the right response and maintenance findings should be acted upon before they recur.

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The lesson from the Phuket episode, therefore, should not be that one pilot failed or that one aircraft component malfunctioned. It should be that aviation safety is only as strong as the weakest layer of protection in the chain. The investigation must establish the technical sequence, the role of the crew, the circumstances surrounding the drug test, and whether existing procedures were followed. Airbus has called for inspections of the hydraulic systems, sensors, and wiring, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau continues its probe. The initial description of the episode as turbulence also underlines why accurate and transparent communication matters. Air India needs to demonstrate that its safety culture is not a set of manuals and audits but a system that can identify risks before they reach the cockpit. Passengers do not expect airlines to operate without failures. They expect enough safeguards to ensure that when a machine fails, a pilot falters, or an unexpected event occurs, the aircraft does not come close to becoming an accident. That is the standard by which this incident should be judged.