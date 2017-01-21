Jallikattu Row: Matter could still go to Supreme Court and we could get adverse decision, says Salman Khurshid

Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that, the current ordinance of Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again will not resolve the problem. (Source: ANI)

Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that, the current ordinance of Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again will not resolve the problem. There has to be a long term solution.” He further said that the matter could still go to the Supreme Court and we could get an adverse decision from SC, for those who are agitation against decision.

Ordinance promulgated today by the Tamil Nadu Government, Jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervour with all necessary safeguards, said Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam informed the Prime Minister today. “The state government has successfully put an ordinance to lift the Jallikattu ban,” ANI quoted Panneerselvam. Further appreciating PM Modi’s support, Tamil Nadu CM said, “This ordinance has been brought in with the support of Centre, PM Modi continously supported our cause.”

Even Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said, “I thank PM Modi for this. After a long gap the people of the state will be celebrating Jallikattu. I Congratulate everyone.”

You might also want to see this:

On Friday, Centre had cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days. The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night. In the wake of the pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK MPs today reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek early approval for an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport. Prior to this Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received a proposal from Tamil Nadu government regarding conduction of Jallikattu and a final decision keeping in mind sentiments of the people.