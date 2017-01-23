Jallikattu row comes to rest: 10 point timeline on what led to legalisation of bull-taming sport

The bill was passed by state in a special session called by the speaker, first after the demise of ex-CM Jayalalithaa. (PTI/File photo)

After week-long protests, the Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Monday overturned Supreme Court order banning controversial bull-taming sport of Jallikattu. The assembly passed a bill replacing an ordinance to legalise the bull-taming sports. After clearance of the bill, the row is expected to come to an end. The sports, which was legalised by state, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014, then what led to violent protests two years after? Here’s is 10 point timeline of the entire Jallikattu row.

Here is a 10 point timeline on what led to legalisation of Jallikatu row:

1)PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) first filed a plea against Jallikatu in the year 2004. In 2010, the apex court allowed cultural sport to be played for a period of five months in a year. However, it completely banned Jallikattu in 2014.

2) In June, 2016, the issue once again came in front of Supreme Court. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra issued an order warning the Tamil Nadu government, for carrying out the sports. “Jallikattu cannot be merely allowed just because it was a century-old tradition. Whether it shall be continued will be decided legally,” Justice Mishra said.

3) However, O Panneerselvam who took over as the Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa death, had vowed to start Jallikattu again on the auspicious day of Pongal. The state once again filed a fresh appeal to allow Tamilians organise Jallikattu.

4) However, the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Banumathi on January 12, 2017, agains declined to issue an interim order to allow Jallikattu just before Pongal. The bench had remarked, “Though the draft of the judgment is ready, it’s not possible to pass the verdict before Saturday when it is to be held. We also want to say that it is unfair of the petitioner to ask the bench to pass an order.”

4) The centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared an ordinance on Thursday which legalised Jallikattu was cleared by the centre. Following a request to clear ordinance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people.

6) The state government, after receiving Centre’s assurance on its support for efforts to conduct the sport, had followed the constitutional route and issued an ordinance amending the relevant provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

7) A special Assembly session was called by AIADMK regime after Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao approved ordinance to legalise bull taming sports on Sunday. This was the first legislative House proceeding after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

8) Celebrities including Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan expressed their concerns over state’s law and order situation. “At this juncture, I am grieved to see certain incidents,” Rajnikanth said in an apparent reference to the violence and the police crackdown. Haasan and Sri Sri Ravinshankar also appealed for peace.

9) Earlier in the day: Weeks long protests demanding leagalisation of bull-taming sports turned violent. The agitators went on a rampage, setting vehicles on fire at a few places, including in front of Ice House Police Station near the beach.

10) Jallikattu Bill passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously. Bull Taming in the state of Tamil Nadu has been legalised. Supreme Court ban overturned.