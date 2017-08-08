Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh hits out at Opposition leaders, says they are indulging in character assassination

The appointment to higher posts should be through elections only and as per the constitution of the Congress, Singh said. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today hit out at opposition leaders in the state accusing them of indulging in character assassination and using intemperate language against their opponents. Addressing a public meeting after dedicating development projects worth Rs 30.23 crore in Una, he said political opponents should not be considered as enemies and all elected representatives should work for welfare of the people and not indulge in character assassination.

“The opposition treats the ruling party candidates as their enemies. The politics in state and in the country has degenerated. The BJP government at the Centre has adopted the modus-operandi of mud-slinging, character assassination of political opponents,” Singh said. Asserting that in a democratic set up, one should not use “cheap language” or pass derogatory remarks, he said the BJP believed in “unruly politics”.

“Be it Union minister Arun Jaitley, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister or BJP MP Anurag Thakur, they hatched a conspiracy and fabricated false cases against me,” Singh said, adding he would come out unblemished. Reiterating that Congress office bearers should be appointed through elections, he said there was a time when one use to get elected to highest post in the organisation or political bodies but now there were many who are nominated.

The appointment to higher posts should be through elections only and as per the constitution of the Congress, Singh said. Industries minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Singh was the tallest leader of the state and accused the BJP of “unnecessarily raising hue and cry” to oust the Congress from power.