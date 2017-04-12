Hanuman Jayanti row: Imam Barkati sets new low, abuses BJP’s Prem Shukla on national TV

Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati is the same man who issued a fatwa against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: IE image)

In last one week, we have seen few television debates turning ugly but on Wednesday night, Maulana Imam Barkati set a new low when he abused the BJP leader Prem Shukla on national television. During a debate about the ban on participating in a rally taken out on Hanuman Jayanti, Imam Barkati crossed all limits and used a cuss word against Prem Shukla on CNN News 18, which was condemned by all the panellists. He even called Prem Shukla an agent of America.

The host of this discussion was Amish Devgan who later took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the entire incident and demanded an action against Imam. he posted a tweet saying, “In #AarPaar Shahi Imam of #TipuSultan Masjid abused @PremShuklaBJP it’s highly condemnable.He should be booked for this act.” The incident didn’t go well with the Twitterati too who demanded an arrest of Imam Barkati.

A similar incident had taken place a few days back on Amish’s show when moulvis Sajid Rashidi and Athar Dehlavi got into an ugly fight with BJP leader Shazia Ilmi and the anchor himself during a live debate. As the debate got heated, the moulvis threatened to leave the show mid-way to which both Ilmi and Amish asked them to go ahead. However, the fight did not get over here as both all the people involved in the incident continued to attack each other. The channel posted the video on its YouTube channel where you can see the entire drama happening.

For those who don’t know, Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati is the same man who issued a fatwa against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. He offered Rs 25 lakhs for anyone who will ‘cut off PM Narendra Modi’s beard, shave his head and smear him with black ink.’ The Shahi Imam said, “Everyday people are harassed and facing problem due to demonetisation…Modi is bluffing the society and the innocent people of the country through demonetisation and nobody wants him to continue as PM.”